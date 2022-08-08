Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the refurbished medical equipment market is expected to grow to $20.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7%. The increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases contributed to the refurbished medical equipment market growth.

The refurbished medical equipment market consists of sales of refurbished medical equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture refurbished medical equipment which is used after refurbishing, restoring, and installing without changing the intended use of the first device and replacement of worn parts. These devices are checked and tested by the quality control department and they are commonly refurbished to have long-use periods.

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Trends

Refurbished medical equipment market trends include major companies undertaking strategic alliances to maintain their strong foothold in the market. For instance, in October 2020, Intalere Inc., a US-based company that provides solutions such as clinical, operational, and financial for healthcare organizations, has announced a new agreement with Avante Health Solutions. By this agreement, the Intalere members can get negotiated prices on Avante Health solutions' refurbished medical imaging equipment such as CT, MRI, ultrasound, on-site repair services, and inventory of replacement parts. Intalere members can also access Avante Health Solutions’ library of technical support as well as clinical training videos. Avante Health Solutions is a US-based provider of surgical, diagnostic imaging, and radiation oncology equipment.

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segments

The global refurbished medical equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room and Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Cardiology Equipment, Urology Equipment, Neurology Equipment, Intensive Care Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, IV Therapy Systems, Others

By Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others

By Geography: The refurbished medical equipment global market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides refurbished medical equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global refurbished medical equipment market, refurbished medical equipment global market share, refurbished medical equipment global market segments and geographies, refurbished medical equipment global market players, refurbished medical equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The refurbished medical equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Integrity Medical Systems Inc, Soma Technology, Radio Oncology Systems Inc, Everx Pvt. Ltd, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hilditch Group, and Block Imaging International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

