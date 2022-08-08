Insights Into The Global Drug Screening Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022”, the drug screening market size is expected to grow from $5.80 billion in 2021 to $6.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.53%. The global drug screening market share is expected to grow to $10.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.81%. According to the drug screening market analysis, growing drug and alcohol consumption is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Drug Screening Market

The development of innovative products is a key trend shaping the drug screening market outlook. Major companies operating in the drug screening market are focusing on providing innovative products to meet fast-growing industry demand and strengthen their market position. Additionally, due to COVID, there was a sudden change in the drug screening approach, which changed the screening methodologies and pushed the innovation and new product development by companies. Companies are striving to develop new products such as a new drug test that is more effective and can be widely used by laboratories. For instance, in April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based laboratory supply and biotechnology company introduced a new drug of abuse test with supporting calibrators and controls. Named CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) Assay, it can be performed on widely used clinical chemistry analyzers, allowing a wide range of laboratories to test for the presence of Kratom. This test is only for use in criminal justice and forensics.

Overview Of The Drug Screening Market

The drug screening market consists of sales of drug screening solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an approach used for drug testing, identified and optimized for clinical trials used in the analysis of blood, urine, hair, or saliva to detect the presence of chemicals and pollutants and other illicit substance left in the body as a result of drug usage. The screening methods range from tests with less performance such as microscopic observation to high-performance observation. Drug screens come in various shapes and sizes and are used for multiple applications.

Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, Others

• By Sample Type: Oral Fluid Sample, Hair Sample, Urine Sample, Breath Sample, Others

• By End-User: Drug Testing Laboratories, Workplaces, Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies, Hospitals, Drug Treatment Centers, Individual Users, Pain Management Centers, Schools and Colleges

• By Geography: The global drug screening market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Alere, OraSure, Alfa Scientific Designs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Drägerwerk, LifeLoc, Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Intoximeters, Sciteck Inc, Synens SAS, AccuSource Inc, and Creative Diagnostics.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of drug screening global market. The market report analyzes drug screening global market size, drug screening global market growth drivers, drug screening global market segments, drug screening global market major players, drug screening global market growth across geographies, and drug screening market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

