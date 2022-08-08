Global Digital Pathology Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Digital Pathology Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital pathology market is expected to grow to $1.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The increased prevalence of cancer contributed to the digital pathology market growth.

The digital pathology market consists of the sales of digital pathology equipment, platform solutions, and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop clinical diagnostics, and workflow software and solutions. Digital pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services. These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen. Digital pathology is expected to improve quality in the analysis, reduce errors, and provide a clearer and more convenient view when compared to traditional pathology.

Global Digital Pathology Market Trends

According to the digital pathology market analysis, the launch of endoscopy systems with artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining popularity. Artificial intelligence-based systems have been advanced to anatomize endoscopic images. They identify neoplasms with high accuracy and low interobserver variation. For instance, in April 2020, Olympus Corporation declared the launch of EVIS X1, an AI-based endoscopy system. The new system helps derive outcomes from disorders of the stomach, colon, and esophagus, as well as from bronchial diseases, and makes work easier for endoscopists.

Global Digital Pathology Market Segments

The global digital pathology market is segmented:

By Product: Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, Storage Systems

By Type: Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes

By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training and Education

By Geography: The global digital pathology market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V, 3D-Histech Ltd, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Visiopharm A/S, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Corista, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc, and Huron Digital Pathology Inc.

