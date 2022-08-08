Strategies For Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the positive airway pressure devices market size is expected to grow to $4.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The increasing geriatric population is expected to contribute to the positive airway pressure devices industry growth in the forecast period.

The positive airway pressure devices market consists of sales of positive airway pressure devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture positive airway pressure (PAP) devices that are used to trap air under pressure into the airway of the lungs. It is widely used in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), snoring, and others. PAP devices include bands to position the mask, a pipe or tube to connect the mask to a device, and an air filter to purify the air entering the nostrils.

Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Trends

The launch of innovative and technologically advanced products by the industry players is shaping the positive airway pressure devices market outlook. For instance, in September 2020, keepMED, a start-up company developing disruptive solutions for the medication of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has designed and developed keePAP. keePAP will help in maintaining airway pressure to keep the upper airway open, this will support the user's respiratory system to deliver just the amount of PAP needed intermittently and with minimal airflow. Thus, companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the positive airway pressure devices market.

Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Segments

The global positive airway pressure devices market report is segmented:

Product Type: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Auto-Titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP), BiLevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP)

By Application: Sleep Apnea, COPD, Others

By End-User: Hospitals and Sleep Labs, Home Care Settings, Others

By Geography: The global positive airway pressure devices market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides positive airway pressure devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global positive airway pressure devices market, positive airway pressure devices global market share, positive airway pressure devices global market segments and geographies, positive airway pressure devices global market players, positive airway pressure devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The positive airway pressure devices global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ResMed Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, 3B Medical Inc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Somnetics International Inc, Heyer Medical, Genstar Technologies, BMC Medical, and Apex Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

