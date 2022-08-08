Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Market Size, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Major Key Players 2022-2027

APAC Digital OOH Advertising Market

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific digital OOH advertising market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.25% during 2022-2027.

Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Industry Overview and Application:

Digital out-of-home (OOH) refers to an interactive communication medium that automates ad transactions. It is usually installed in public spaces, such as bars, cafes, restaurants, health clubs, colleges, arenas, gas stations, convenience stores, barbershops, airports, etc. In addition to this, digital OOH is also used at airports, bus shelters, and train stations to promote goods and services. The placement of digital billboards and outdoor signage in an area with heavy traffic assists in targeting the attention of the audience, which in turn, increases brand recognition among the masses. Presently, DOOH advertising is gaining extensive traction across the Asia Pacific, on account of the growing internet penetration.

APAC Digital OOH Advertising Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising digitalization across several end-use industries, including banking, transportation, recreation, etc., is primarily driving the Asia Pacific digital OOH advertising market. Besides this, the expanding retail facilities and the increasing number of people spending time outdoors are catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the elevating integration of numerous advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR), near field communication (NFC), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., with OOH advertising to generate real-time viewership analytics is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of digital and internet-based advertising platforms is propelling the demand for DOOH advertising across countries in this region. Moreover, advertisers are developing screens that deliver contextually relevant, smart, and real-time content, which is anticipated to fuel the Asia Pacific digital OOH advertising market over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific Digital Out-of-home Advertising Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Asia Pacific digital Out-of-home advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Asia Pacific Digital Out-of-home Advertising Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the APAC digital ooh advertising market on the basis of format type, application, end use industry and country.

Breakup by Format Type:

• Digital Billboards

• Video Advertising

• Ambient Advertising

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Retail

• Recreation

• Banking

• Transportation

• Education

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

