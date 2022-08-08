Drone Package Delivery Global Market Estimated To Grow At 45% Rate

Drone Package Delivery Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's " Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2022”, the drone package delivery market size is expected to grow from $1.01 billion in 2021 to $1.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.0%. The drone package delivery industry growth is mainly due to the increasing demands of contactless delivery during COVID-19 and social distancing. The market is expected to reach $6.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 44.5%. According to the drone package delivery market analysis, the increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Drone Package Delivery Market

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the drone package delivery market. Over the last several years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business model. For instance, in April 2019, Wing, the drone shipping firm operated by Google's parent company Alphabet, became the first U.S. organization to receive permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to start testing deliveries. It has collaborated with Walgreens that has a store within five miles of 78% of the US population. This means that almost 80% of the US would actually be in the range of Wing shipments if and when the technology was more extensively deployed.

Overview Of The Drone Package Delivery Market

The drone package delivery market consists of sales of drone package delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that deliver packages through drones. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. Delivery drones are functioned independently or remotely, with controllers theoretically monitoring several drones at one time.

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drone Type: Fixed Wing, Rotor Drone, Hybrid Drones

• By Range: Short <25 Kilometers, Long >25 Kilometers

• By Package Size: <2 Kilograms, 2-5 Kilograms, >5 Kilograms

• By Application: E-Commerce, Quick Service Restaurant, Convenience Stores, Healthcare, Others

• By Geography: The global drone package delivery market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon.com Inc., United Parcel Service of America Inc, Zipline, FedEx, DHL International GmbH, Boeing, Matternet Inc, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flytrex, Cheetah Logistics Technology, Wing Aviation LLC, Airbus S.A.S., Skycart Inc., DroneScan, Edronic, Altitude Angel, Fli Drone and BIZZBY.

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of drone package delivery global market. The market report analyzes drone package delivery global market size, drone package delivery market growth drivers, drone package delivery global market segments, drone package delivery global market major players, drone package delivery market growth across geographies, and drone package delivery market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The drone package delivery market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

