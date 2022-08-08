Global Petrochemicals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022”, the petrochemicals market is expected to grow from $599.05 billion in 2021 to $629.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. As per TBRC’s petrochemicals market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $761.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The petrochemicals market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobiles industry during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Petrochemicals Market

Many petrochemical manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real-time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Overview Of The Petrochemicals Market

The petrochemicals market consists of the sales of petrochemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce acyclic (i.e., aliphatic) hydrocarbons such as ethylene, propylene, and butylene made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons and/or produce cyclic aromatic hydrocarbons such as benzene, toluene, styrene, xylene, ethylbenzene, and cumene made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons.

Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Ethylene-Petrochemicals, Propylene-Petrochemicals, Benzene-Petrochemicals, Xylene, Styrene-Petrochemicals, Toluene, Cumene, Others

• By Application: Polymers, Paints and Coatings, Solvents, Rubber, Adhesives and Sealants, Surfactants, Pigments and Dyes, Fibers and Fabrics, Others

• By End-User Industry: Construction, Packaging, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Others

• By Geography: The global petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe,

Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as JXTG Holdings Inc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Sinopec Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, Reliance Industries Limited, LG Chem Ltd, Guardian Industries LLC, Odebrecht Engenharia E Construcao Sa, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, and BASF SE.

The market report gives petrochemicals global market analysis, petrochemicals global market size, petrochemicals industry growth drivers, petrochemicals global market segments, petrochemicals market major players, petrochemicals global market growth across geographies, and petrochemicals global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

