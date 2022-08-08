Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Estimated To Grow At 52% Rate

Drone Servicing/Repair Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2022”, the drone servicing/repair market size is expected to grow from $8.61 billion in 2021 to $13.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drone servicing and repair market share is expected to reach $65.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 49.5%. According to the drone servicing/repair market analysis, the growing adoption of precision agriculture practices is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Drone Servicing/Repair Market

The growing technological advancements are one of the emerging drone servicing/repair industry trends. Major companies operating in the drone servicing or repair sector are focused on developing technological solutions for drone services to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2019, AAR, a US-based provider of aerospace products and services to commercial airlines declared the incorporation of Donecle drone technology into its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations. The AAR MRO facility in Miami is the first in the company's global network to deploy fully automated drone technology that improves operational and cost savings, with the pilot phase yielding improvements in speed and precision. The drone can securely undertake end-to-end visual inspections of B737 and A320 airplanes in about an hour using laser positioning.

Overview Of The Drone Servicing/Repair Market

The drone servicing/repair market consists of sales of drone services and related repairs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide various types of services such as surveillance, monitoring, aerial photography, mapping, and others. Drone services, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are centered on flying robots that may be commanded remotely or operated autonomously utilizing software-controlled flight plans in their embedded devices.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training and Education

• By Duration of Service: Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service

• By Solution: Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions

• By Application: Aerial Photography and Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition and Analytics, Mapping and Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection and Environmental Monitoring, Others

• By End Use Industry: Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Utility and Power, Others

• By Geography: The global drone servicing/repair market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Airware, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd, Terra Drone Corporation, Sky-Futures Ltd, Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc, Sharper Shape Inc, Sensefly Ltd, Phoenix Drone Services, Dronedeploy, Unmanned Experts Inc, Identified Technologies, The Sky Guys, Skylark Drones Private Limited and Edall Systems.

