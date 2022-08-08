Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from $79.68 billion in 2021 to $84.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The global drug delivery device market size is then expected to grow to $100.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and other diseases is expected to drive the drug delivery devices market growth.

Key Trends In The Drug Delivery Devices Market

According to the drug delivery devices industry analysis, companies are collaborating with other companies within the industry in order to strengthen their product portfolio as well as to expand their footprint across different geographies. For example, in December 2019, Leo Pharma, a Danish pharmaceutical company, has collaborated with Portal Instruments to build Portal's advanced needle-free drug delivery system for use in conjunction with LEO Pharma's research and approved drug portfolio. This simplifies administration and removes the need for sharp containers at home, and also decreases the time required for self-injections.

Overview Of The Drug Delivery Devices Market

The drug delivery devices market consists of the sales of medical devices and equipment that are used for delivering specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases.

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Route of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery

• By Patient Care Setting: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others

• By Application: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Others

• By Geography: The global drug delivery devices market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, 3M Company, Pfizer Inc, Baxter International, BD, Novartis AG, Gerresheimer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of drug delivery devices global market. The market report analyzes drug delivery devices global market size, drug delivery devices global market growth drivers, drug delivery devices global market segments, drug delivery devices global market major players, drug delivery devices global market growth across geographies, and drug delivery devices market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The drug delivery devices global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

