Global Propylene Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Propylene Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Propylene Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Propylene Global Market Report 2022”, the propylene market is expected to grow from $96.47 billion in 2021 to $102.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The propylene market is expected to grow to $122.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The propylene market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of propylene market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2742&type=smp

Key Trends In The Propylene Market

Petrochemical companies are adopting on-purpose propylene production technologies to produce propylene as a sole product but not as an alternate or co-product. On-purpose propylene technology refers to a modified version of the traditional fluid catalytic cracking unit which increases propylene yield to 20% more than the actual output. Traditional sources for propylene which include steam crackers and oil refineries yield less propylene as a derivative or co-product due to a shift in feedstocks from naphtha to ethane. To meet the increased demand for propylene, petrochemical companies are investing to develop on-purpose technologies to accelerate the shortfall of propylene production. Major on-purpose technologies include propane dehydrogenation, methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP), high-severity fluidized catalytic cracking (HS-FCC), coal-to-olefins/coal-to-propylene (CTO/CTP) and gas-to-olefins (GTO).

Overview Of The Propylene Market

The propylene market consists of sales of propylene gas and its related services used in various industry verticals such as automotive, construction, and packaging industries. Propylene is a building block for the addition polymer, poly (propene), and is also used in the manufacturing of epoxy propane and propanol.

Learn more on the global propylene market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propylene-global-market-report

Propylene Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Derivatives: Polypropylene, Propylene oxide, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic Acid and Acrylates, Alcohols, Others

• By Application: Organic Chemical Raw Materials, Synthetic Resins, Fine Chemicals, Others

• By End-User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Others

• By Geography: The global propylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AGC Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corporation, Dangote Industries Ltd, Eni SpA, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Propylene Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of propylene market. The market report gives propylene market analysis, propylene global market size, propylene global market share, propylene market growth drivers, propylene global market segments, propylene global market major players, propylene global market growth across geographies, propylene industry trends and propylene market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The propylene market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-resins-global-market-report

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/unsaturated-polyester-resins-global-market-report

Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-resins-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/