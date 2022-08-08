Mindful Movement Practitioner Margaret Rennerfeldt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’ve been a dancer, choreographer and professor your whole life, then you have a thorough understanding of the body. You grasp how the body moves, what it’s capable of, and what kind of fluidity good health and a clear mind can inspire. Conversely, you understand that something might be going on or blocking a person when their bodies don’t cooperate, move too gracefully anymore, or assume certain positions. These are the type of insights that Margaret Rennerfeldt, a dancer with specialized training as a Somatic Movement Educator has – insights into how one’s body moves, flows and expresses emotion, and the capacity more mindful movements have to help people and heal them.

Margaret has an MFA in Dance and Performance and is a member of ISMETA, the International Somatic Movement Education and Therapy Association, as well as SEI Somatic Experiencing International. Several years ago, while continuing to teach reading and dance, she launched a new venture. Mindful Movement is dedicated to authentic and creative movement, innovative and technical approaches, and the ability to spur emotional growth and heal trauma via the physical body.

“My work is different from any psychologist or talk therapist in that it’s not about the story, or about talking, it’s about discovering what is left in the body that was not completed during a traumatic event.”

Margaret understands that when you move the body in distinct ways stuff comes up. People don’t always understand what is happening and what they are feeling and that’s where her role as a teacher, somatic educator and somatic experiencing practitioner comes in. In a typical one-on-one session, Margaret invites the sensations to arise, encourages people to be curious about them, and observes movements as well as subtle changes in the nervous system. Together, they explore all that is taking place. Sometimes people will identify a certain trauma, pain, or unresolved aggression--things that Margaret prefers not to measure or categorize. Instead, she simply validates what is happening with the client in that moment, and they work at moving through the sensations in a titrated way, to allow for healing and the creation of a healthier mind/body connection.

Margaret has not performed in recent years but says she will always be a dancer and use her body as long as she can. She believes her passion for dance and knowledge of how the body works are invaluable in helping others to explore movement and achieve optimal wellness.

Margaret looks forward to spreading the word about creative movement and somatic experiencing, and opening people’s eyes to the latest solutions available for their pain, anxiety, injuries, depression or trauma.

