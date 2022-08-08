Global Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Growth Trajectory

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market size is expected to grow from $11.13 billion in 2021 to $12.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global hormonal replacement therapy market share is expected to reach $15.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. According to the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market overview, increasing population of aging and postmenopausal women is driving the market growth.

Key Trends In The Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market

Drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market trends include companies increasingly developing drugs with better safety profiles and novel drug delivery mechanisms. The drug delivery mechanisms include transdermal estrogen, varginal estrogen and others. Transdermal estrogen drug delivery is in the form of estradiol transdermal gel, patch, and spray that are used to treat symptoms of menopause, vaginal dryness, itching, burning and others occur due to low estrogen levels. Varginal estrogen in the form of cream, vaginal ring, vaginal tablets are used to get the hormone estrogen into the system. For instance, Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company provides novel drug delivery mechanisms and low dose drugs for hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) to cater to the rising demand of patient needs. Some of the brands offering of novel drugs include Climara, Divigel, Elestrin, Esclim, Estraderm, Estrasorb, EstroGel, Evamist, Oesclim, Rhoxal-Estradiol Derm 50, Vivelle 100 Mcg, Estradot Transdermal Therapeutic System and others.

Overview Of The Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market

The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market consists of sales of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and related services. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition which describes changes a woman goes through when her menstruating cycle stops). The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy help to replace low level hormones from the body, maintain growth hormone deficiency and prevent women from vaginal dryness, mood swings, weakening of bones and others.



• By Therapy Type: Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement Therapy

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Application: Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Menopause, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parental, Others

• By Geography: The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy industry analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Mylan Laboratories, Merck & Co, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orion Pharma AB, Allergan Plc, QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth, Amgen Inc., Roche, Genentech and TherapeuticsMD.

