Nucleic Acid Labeling Market 2022 is driven by rise in expenditure for healthcare in customized medicine

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

Increase in the diagnosis of various diseases due to advancements made in diagnostics techniques drives the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleic Acid Labeling Market by Application (PCR, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization, DNA Sequencing, In Situ Hybridization, Blotting), Product (Radioactive, Non-Radioactive, Labels, Probes), Technique (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Random Primer, Nick Translation, In Vitro Transcription, End Labeling): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

The nucleic acid labeling market is expected to grow in the upcoming years due to rise in usage of personalized medicines and advancements made in the synthetic genome design tools. Nucleic Acid labelling can be done using methods such as incorporation of enzymes, biotins and fluorescent tags. Nucleic acids are biomolecules which transfer the genetic information in the living beings. Nucleic acid labeling has its applications in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), microarrays, blotting, in situ hybridization and DNA sequencing techniques.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on the nucleic acid labeling market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global nucleic acid labeling market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the nucleic acid labeling market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the nucleic acid labeling market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed nucleic acid labeling market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Top Impacting factors:

Factors such as rise in expenditure for healthcare in customized medicine and increase in genomic R&D techniques has risen the market growth of nucleic acid labeling market.

Increase in the diagnosis of various diseases due to advancements made in diagnostics techniques and rise in the funding for R&D processes has boosted the nucleic acid labeling market growth.

Rise in awareness among the people about health and healthcare issues is the factor impacting positively to the market. Advancements made in synthetic genome design tools are also responsible for nucleic acid labeling market growth.

Restrain factors such as scarcity of skilled professionals in the sector and high costs and complexities related to the techniques are affecting the growth of nucleic acid labeling market.

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Merck KGaA

General Electric Company

Agilent Technologies

New England Biolabs

F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG

Vector Laboratories

Promega Corporation.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Products

Radioactive

Non- Radioactive

Fluorescent

Chemiluminescent

DIG System

Enzymes

Antibodies

Biotin

Labels

Probes

Radioactive

Non- Radioactive

By Labeling Technique

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Random Primer

Nick Translation

In Vitro Transcription

End Labeling

Reverse Transcription

