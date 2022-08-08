Insights Into The Global Chemicals Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Chemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Chemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Chemicals Global Market Report 2022”, the chemicals market is expected to grow from $4.24 trillion in 2021 to $4.62 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The global chemical market size is expected to grow to $6.37 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Interest rates were low in most developed countries during this period, this positively impacted the growth of the chemicals market.

Key Trends In The Chemicals Market

Chemical companies are increasingly adopting sustainable and eco-friendly processes to eliminate the negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment. Evolution in technology and chemical sciences enabled chemical companies to utilize alternative fuels to produce chemical products. They are using naturally available carbon dioxide to produce fuels, industrial products, and other substances.

Overview Of The Chemicals Market

The chemicals market consists of the sales of chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce chemicals based on the transformation of organic and inorganic raw materials by a chemical process and the formulation of products (but excluding beneficiating of mining output, refining of crude petroleum, manufacturing of aluminum oxide, primary metal manufacturing, beverage distilling, tobacco manufacturing). The chemicals industry establishments produce a variety of chemical products by processing raw materials such as air, water, natural gas, oil, metals, and minerals.

Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General Chemical Product, Printing Inks, Toiletries, Soap and Cleaning Compounds, Adhesives, Paints and Coatings, Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemicals, Chemical Fertilizers, Synthetic Rubber and Fibers, Plastic Material and Resins, Ethyl Alcohol and Other Basic Organic Chemical, Other Basic Inorganic Chemical, Synthetic Dye and Pigment, Industrial Gas, Petrochemicals

• By Type of Intermediate Chemicals: Methanol, Ethylene Oxide, Propylene Oxide

• By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Construction, Paints and Dyes, Oil and Gas, Rubber Chemicals, Surfactants, Personal Care, Others

• Subsegments Covered:, Oil-Based Printing Inks, Solvent-Based Printing Inks, Water-Based Printing Inks, Lotions (Including Sunscreens), Hair Preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, Other Cosmetic Preparations, Soap and Other Detergents, Surface Active Agents, Polish and Other Sanitation Goods, Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives, Reactive and Other Adhesives, Water Borne Coatings, Solvent Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Paints and Coatings, Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemicals, Nitrogen Fertilizer, Phosphate Fertilizer, Potash Fertilizer, Synthetic Fibers, Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene (BR), Ethylene Propylene (EPDM), Other Synthetic Rubber and Fibers, Polypropylene-Plastic Material and Resins, High-Density Polyethylene, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polystyrene-Plastic Material and Resins, Other Plastic Material and Resins, Synthetic Sweeteners, Plasticizers, Ethyl Alcohol, Silicone (except Resins), Fatty Acids, Gum and Wood Chemicals Synthetic Dye, Synthetic Pigments, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Other Industrial Gas, Ethylene-Petrochemicals, Propylene-Petrochemicals, Benzene-Petrochemicals, Xylene, Styrene-Petrochemicals, Toluene, Cumene, Other Petrochemicals

• By Geography: The global chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as JXTG Holdings Inc, Sinopec Limited, BASF SE, Procter & Gamble, Unilever plc, L'Oreal SA, Dow Inc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, and Guardian Industries, LLC.

The chemicals market report gives chemicals industry analysis, chemicals global market size, chemicals global market share, chemicals global market growth drivers, chemicals global market segments, chemicals market major players, chemicals market growth across geographies, and chemicals global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

