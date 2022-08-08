Cancer Stem Cells Market 2022 | Analytical depiction of the industry and future estimations

Allied Market Research

Cancer Stem Cells Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer stem cells (CSCs) or cancer initiating cells are a discount population of cells that exhibit distinctive self-renewal, proliferation, and differentiation capabilities that are believed to play a critical role in cancer initiation, maintenance, progression, drug resistance, and cancer recurrence or metastasis. Various cell surface markers such as CD44, CD24, and CD133 are often used to identify and enrich CSCs. While a regulatory network consisting of microRNAs, Notch and Hedgehog signaling pathways controls the CSC properties. The clinical relevance of CSCs has been proven by emerging evidence, explaining that CSCs are resistant to conventional radiation treatment and chemotherapy. They are believed to be an important target for novel anti-cancer drug discovery, development of specific therapies targeted at CSCs holds hope for improvement of survival and quality of life of cancer patients, especially for patients with metastatic disease.

The fatality rate of cancer has been on a rise globally. Hence various major players in cancer stem cells are investing money and funding associated R&D activity to get a breakthrough for treatment of cancer. Existing cancer treatment studies have mostly been developed carried on animal based models, where therapies able to promote tumor shrinkage were seen effective. However, animals do not provide a complete model of progression and mechanism of human disease.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cancer stem cells industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Cancer stem cells market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global cancer stem cells market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Cancer stem cells market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

Due to the ongoing COVID – 19 pandemic, with more than to four million infections and the economies showing signs of the 2008 financial crisis, COVID-19 has impacted several industries including cancer stem cells market as well

One of the key concerns looming across the cancer stem cell industry is the lack of optimum vector manufacturing capacity

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the after lashes of lockdown in various countries throughout across the globe is likely to pressurize the vector manufacturers to meet the future demand for cancer cell therapies

The stem cell manufacturing market is in development stages and the manufacturers are trying to find better solutions to the ongoing challenges

However, the pandemic may likely push the players in the market to accelerate the development of these solutions in coming are 3-4 months phase, we could expect a stronger and more structured industry

The cancer stem cells (CSCs) research is aiding healthcare professionals gain insights into CSCs biology and their signaling pathways. Significant improvements in experimental approaches, particularly, in vitro assay systems have enabled scientists to record the relationship between different cell types in a tumor. This has helped develop a broad therapeutic portfolio for CSCs and their associated key pathways for restricting growth of the tumor and providing better clinical outcome for the patient. The National Cancer Institute projects that nearly five million more U.S. citizens are expected to survive various types of cancer in 2026, as compared to 2016.Nov 2015 saw Merck introduce the new AldeRed ALDH Detection Kit for identifying and isolating cancer stem cells which would help the growth of cancer stem cells market. Tel Aviv University, recently engineered advanced biosensor which can target leukemic stem cells. With this, the researchers are expecting to reduce the chances of relapse in blood cancer by targeting malignant leukemic stem cells.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Pouring of funds into R&D activities and government initiatives to boost research related to cancer, successful ventures in clinical oncology, improved survival rate of patients, and increase in transplantation procedures are considered as major factors responsible for fueling growth in the cancer stem cell market. On the contrary, inequality issues coupled with diagnosis and expensive cell therapy treatments through stem cell treatment is significantly hampering the growth of cancer stem cells market. High cost cell therapies & stringent regulations reducing market growth.

Key Market Players

Merck KGaA

Bionomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Lonza Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

PromoCell GmbH

Stemline Therapeutics

MacroGenics, Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Irvine Scientificand BIOTIME Inc.

