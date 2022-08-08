3D Printing Market Size: Leading Players, Demands, Future Trends, Strategy, Price and Gross Margin till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising investments by major market players is a key factor driving 3D printing market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global 3D Printing Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global 3D Printing market outlook over the forecast duration (2022-2030). 3D printing opens up new possibilities for design, manufacture, and performance of architectural forms, materials, and construction systems. It is a novel and adaptable method of product development that employs digital software such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) to create multiple thin layers, which are then sent to the 3D printer for manufacturing.

The technology enables manufacturers to print customized products as per specified standards. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the 3D Printing market.

In various industries such as medical, automotive, consumer goods, and aerospace, there is a growing trend of shifting from prototyping to functional manufacturing. Extensive research in this area has resulted in development of advanced techniques such as 3D printing, which can effectively mold materials, including plastics, biomaterials, and polymers to produce desired products. Furthermore, 3D printing is also used for educational purposes such as for facilitating improved learning, skills development, and for enhancing student and teacher engagement. Increasing R&D initiatives are leading to reduced cost of procuring 3D printing devices, which in turn, is increasing global demand and thus, boosting growth of the 3D printing market.

The global 3D Printing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

3D Systems, Inc.,

Stratasys Ltd.,

GE Additive,

EOS,

voxeljet AG,

SLM Solutions,

Optomec Inc.,

Proto Labs,

Nano Dimension, and

Materialise

Aerospace & defense industries were among the first to use 3D printing technology. Real functional aircraft parts such as wall panels, air ducts, and even structural metal components are printed and using this technology. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use 3D printing technology to create complex geometries without the need for expensive tools. Additionally, metal 3D printing is increasingly being used in manufacturing rockets as it enables manufacturers to print parts more quickly.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Printer segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of printers due to design flexibility, affordability, rapid prototyping, and cost-efficiency this process offers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing market on the basis of offering, process, application, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Furthermore, these printers can be configured to print any part or module continuously, reducing material costs and ensuring little or no raw material waste. Printers are, therefore, widely being used for personal, professional, and industrial purposes. Increasing demand for 3D printing technology across healthcare and aerospace industries is driving market revenue growth. Adoption of 3D printing technology across various industries has been increasing due to improved accuracy of end products created using the technology.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for 3D Printing in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of 3D Printing in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of 3D Printing?

