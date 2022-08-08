With 3.6% CAGR, Bearings Market to Hit $52.44 Billion by 2026
According to Fortune Business Insights, Global Bearings Market Size is projected to reach to USD 52.44 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.6% during forecast period 2019-2026; Increasing Demand for Precision Bearing is expected to drive the Bearing Market
/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bearings market size was USD 39.46 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 52.44 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2019 - 2026). The booming automotive sector will contribute tremendously to the growth of the market. The rising application of bearings in the food processing industry will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Bearings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 39.46 billion in 2018.
Players covered in the Bearings Market:
- NSK Ltd
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
- myonic GmbH
- LYC Bearing Corporation
- Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd.
- Koyo
- ISB Industries
- NTN Bearing Corporation
- SKF
- The Timken Company
- THB Bearings
- Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Impact of Covid-19:
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2019-2026
|Forecast CAGR
|3.6%
|2026 Value Projection
|USD 52.44 billion
|Base Year
|2018
|Bearings Market Size in 2018
|USD 39.46 billion
|Historical Data
|2015 - 2017
|No. of Pages
|120
|Segments Covered
|Type, Application and Region
|Bearings Market Growth Drivers
|Tailored Bearing are Emerging as one of the Bearing Market Trends
|Specialty Bearings Are Gaining Popularity around the Globe
|Increasing Demand for Precision Bearing is Expected to Drive the Bearing Market
Market Driver:
Increasing Demand for Precision Bearing is Expected to Drive the Bearing Market
The rising industrial automation has led to the demand for precision bearings, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. The increasing application of bearings in the aerospace industry will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing development of advanced robots will fuel demand for miniature bearings in the forthcoming years. The growing focus of manufacturers towards the product offering of miniature bearings owing to the advantages over other bearings will enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, SKF, a seal and bearing manufacturer offers an extensive range of miniature ball bearings available in stainless steel along with seals or shields for various applications. The technological advancement in medical equipment, and audio-visual equipment and other automation will spur opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for coated bearings for as compressors, hydraulic pumps & motors, and marine & offshore applications will favor the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the increasing collaborations and partnerships among major key players will subsequently aid the expansion of the market. For instance, Calico Coatings collaborated with ACL, Mahle/Clevite, and Durabond to deliver CT-1 Dry Film Lubricant coated bearings for a high-performance engine.
Regional Analysis:
Rising Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the major share during the forecast period owing to rising demand for bearings from various industries such as the automotive, aerospace, and packaging industry. The booming automotive sector will influence healthy growth in the region. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the first quarter of 2019, the total passenger vehicle trade increased by 2.7%. The growing demand for industrial machinery owing to the rising infrastructure development will contribute positively to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is predicted to account for the largest share in the global market due to the well-established automotive industry. The presence of major automobile companies will foster growth in the region. In addition, the heavy demand from the aerospace industry will promote growth in Europe.
Key Development:
October 2019: JTEKT Corporation announced the release of creep resistance features for ball bearing which will be primarily used in the transmissions of hybrid; electric vehicles and, CVTs of engine cars.
August 2018: Timken India Ltd. a subsidiary of Timken Company announced that it has acquired ABC Bearings Ltd, a major producer and leader of cylindrical, tapered and, spherical roller bearings based in India
