With 3.6% CAGR, Bearings Market to Hit $52.44 Billion by 2026

According to Fortune Business Insights, Global Bearings Market Size is projected to reach to USD 52.44 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.6% during forecast period 2019-2026; Increasing Demand for Precision Bearing is expected to drive the Bearing Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bearings market size was USD 39.46 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 52.44 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2019 - 2026). The booming automotive sector will contribute tremendously to the growth of the market. The rising application of bearings in the food processing industry will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Bearings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 39.46 billion in 2018.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bearings-market-101608

Players covered in the Bearings Market:

NSK Ltd

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

myonic GmbH

LYC Bearing Corporation

Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd.

Koyo

ISB Industries

NTN Bearing Corporation

SKF

The Timken Company

THB Bearings

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Impact of Covid-19:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bearings-market-101608

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 3.6% 2026 Value Projection USD 52.44 billion Base Year 2018 Bearings Market Size in 2018 USD 39.46 billion Historical Data 2015 - 2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered Type, Application and Region Bearings Market Growth Drivers Tailored Bearing are Emerging as one of the Bearing Market Trends Specialty Bearings Are Gaining Popularity around the Globe Increasing Demand for Precision Bearing is Expected to Drive the Bearing Market

Market Driver :

Increasing Demand for Precision Bearing is Expected to Drive the Bearing Market

The rising industrial automation has led to the demand for precision bearings, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. The increasing application of bearings in the aerospace industry will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing development of advanced robots will fuel demand for miniature bearings in the forthcoming years. The growing focus of manufacturers towards the product offering of miniature bearings owing to the advantages over other bearings will enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, SKF, a seal and bearing manufacturer offers an extensive range of miniature ball bearings available in stainless steel along with seals or shields for various applications. The technological advancement in medical equipment, and audio-visual equipment and other automation will spur opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for coated bearings for as compressors, hydraulic pumps & motors, and marine & offshore applications will favor the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the increasing collaborations and partnerships among major key players will subsequently aid the expansion of the market. For instance, Calico Coatings collaborated with ACL, Mahle/Clevite, and Durabond to deliver CT-1 Dry Film Lubricant coated bearings for a high-performance engine.

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/bearings-market-101608

Regional Analysis :

Rising Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the major share during the forecast period owing to rising demand for bearings from various industries such as the automotive, aerospace, and packaging industry. The booming automotive sector will influence healthy growth in the region. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the first quarter of 2019, the total passenger vehicle trade increased by 2.7%. The growing demand for industrial machinery owing to the rising infrastructure development will contribute positively to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is predicted to account for the largest share in the global market due to the well-established automotive industry. The presence of major automobile companies will foster growth in the region. In addition, the heavy demand from the aerospace industry will promote growth in Europe.

Key Development :

October 2019: JTEKT Corporation announced the release of creep resistance features for ball bearing which will be primarily used in the transmissions of hybrid; electric vehicles and, CVTs of engine cars.

August 2018: Timken India Ltd. a subsidiary of Timken Company announced that it has acquired ABC Bearings Ltd, a major producer and leader of cylindrical, tapered and, spherical roller bearings based in India

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bearings-market-101608

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Bearings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Ball Bearings Roller Bearings Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Automotive Industrial Machinery Aerospace Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Bearings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Ball Bearings Roller Bearings Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Automotive Industrial Machinery Aerospace Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) United States Canada

Europe Bearings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

TOC Continued...!

Buy Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101608

Read Related Research Insights:

Hydraulic Cylinders Market Size, Share | Global Industry Analysis, 2026

Rugged Tablet Market Size, Regional Analysis and Growth Rate 2025

Elevators Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis, 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: