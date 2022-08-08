Insights on the Clinical Decision Support System Global Market to 2028 Size Will Hit US$ 2,714.1 Million at 11.9% CAGR Growth, Predicts Facts and Factors

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Clinical Decision Support System Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based), By Model (Knowledge-Based Model and Non-Knowledge Based Model), By Product Type (Standalone HDSS Solution and Integrated HDSS Solution), By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Drug-Drug Interactions, Drug Dosing Support, Drug Allergy Alerts, Clinical Reminders, Clinical Guidelines, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Clinical Decision Support System Market size & share was approximately USD 1,382.4 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 11.9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,714.1 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Clinical Decision Support System market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Clinical Decision Support System market.

What is Clinical Decision Support System? How big is the Clinical Decision Support System Industry?

Report Overview:

The Clinical Decision Support System is an intelligent tool that analyses historical data and treatment trends to arrive at recommendations that are educated, will improve patient health, and will ultimately benefit the clinical setting. The provision of physicians, workers, and patients with the knowledge and information that is personal to each individual is one of the key benefits that a healthcare decision support system offers.

On a global scale, there is a pressing need for information technology that possesses cutting-edge algorithms, user interfaces that are interactive, and architectures that are oriented toward providing service in order to address the rapidly growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the expanding patient population.

Market Dynamics

The demand for sophisticated software solutions to effectively manage the rapidly expanding patient population around the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market for healthcare decision support systems during the anticipated time frame. Additionally, it is widely anticipated that the ability of software technology to forecast patient situations will accelerate the use of healthcare decision support systems in the near future.

Data management, analytics, and storage platforms are being improved and optimized as a result of the quick developments in biotechnology and bioinformatics. The market is expected to experience a significant number of innovations as a result of R&D programs supported by significant corporate investments. In addition, the incorporation of interoperability and cloud computing platforms into various systems would further encourage efficient operation, and seamless data flow, ultimately accelerating the uptake of healthcare decision support systems.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Deployment Mode, Model, Product Type, Offering, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,382.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,714.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players MEDITECH (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (US), EBSCO Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Change Healthcare (US), Epic Systems (US), Zynx Health (US), Elsevier B.V. (UK), IBM Watson Health (US) , and Others Key Segment By Deployment Mode, Model, Product Type, Offering, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Clinical Decision Support System industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Clinical Decision Support System Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Clinical Decision Support System Industry?

What segments does the Clinical Decision Support System Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Clinical Decision Support System Market sample report and company profiles?

Clinical Decision Support System Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has placed a significant amount of strain on medical practises of all sizes, and healthcare facilities all around the world are being overwhelmed by the large number of patients who see them on a daily basis. As a result of the beginning of this epidemic, various countries all over the world have experienced an upsurge in the demand for accurate diagnostic and therapeutic instruments. Clinical decision support systems have been useful in this field because they permit healthcare organizations and physicians to monitor patients using a range of tools. These tools include pulse oximeters and blood pressure monitors that may be used at home.

Because of the rapid spread of the disease across the globe, there is currently a severe shortage of hospital beds and medical workers. As a direct consequence of this, the need for interconnected medical equipment that can monitor vital signs has increased. In addition, as a result of the pandemic, there was a greater requirement for the social distance that existed between physicians and patients. This increased the demand for HDSS solutions as well as the prompt and accurate transfer of patient health records.

Clinical Decision Support System Market: Segmentation Analysis

Hardware, software, and services comprise the market's three main segments. The industry is divided into Standalone HDSS solutions and Integrated HDSS solutions based on the kind of product. The Clinical Decision Support System Market is divided into the Knowledge-Based Model and Non-Knowledge Based Model based on model. The market is segmented into On-Premise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based based on the type of deployment. Clinical Guidelines, Drug Allergy Alerts, Drug-Drug Interactions, Drug Dosing Support, Clinical Reminders, and Others are the different application categories in the industry.

Regional Dominance:

In 2021, North America held a revenue share of more than 45.0%, dominating the world market for healthcare decision support systems. This can be linked to the growing need in the medical industry for healthcare I.T. solutions. The market expansion in this region is also fuelled by quick technology development and the rising relevance of offering high-quality healthcare services.

Over the projected period, the region with the quickest growth is expected to be the Asia Pacific. This is due to countries like Australia, China, India, and Japan making larger investments in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is exhibiting significant potential due to rising R&D spending by the governments of important economies to boost the penetration of information technology in the medical industry. In addition, the growing elderly population is probably one of the major drivers of the Asia Pacific market.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Clinical Decision Support System Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

MEDITECH (US)

NextGen Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (US)

EBSCO Health (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Change Healthcare (US)

Epic Systems (US)

Zynx Health (US)

Elsevier B.V. (UK)

IBM Watson Health (US)

Allscripts Healthcare LLC (US)

athenahealth (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

RAMPMedical (Germany)

The Medical Algorithms Company Limited (UK)

Hera-MI (France)

CureMD Healthcare (US)

CareCloud

Inc (US)

Visual DX (US)

Recent Industry Developments:

In July 2018, Elsevier and RELX Group reached a strategic partnership agreement with the goal of creating and commercializing STATdx, an online radiology diagnostic decision assistance tool.

Elsevier and RELX Group reached a strategic partnership agreement with the goal of creating and commercializing STATdx, an online radiology diagnostic decision assistance tool. In order to build and develop the Integrated Blood Management System, Mayo Clinic and National Decision Support Company (NDSC) reached a strategic cooperation agreement in August 2018. (IBMS). The new launch will increase the product portfolio of NSDC's EHR-enabled clinical decision support system and Mayo Clinic's clinical expertise.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. introduced two new software programmers in September 2018 to their line of clinical decision support systems. Finding pertinent information on a specific disease condition or drug phase on clinical trial and medical publishing databases is the goal of NAVIFY Clinical Trial Match and NAVIFY Publication Search.

Browse the full “Clinical Decision Support System Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based), By Model (Knowledge-Based Model and Non-Knowledge Based Model), By Product Type (Standalone HDSS Solution and Integrated HDSS Solution), By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Drug-Drug Interactions, Drug Dosing Support, Drug Allergy Alerts, Clinical Reminders, Clinical Guidelines, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/clinical-decision-support-system-market



The global Clinical Decision Support System market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Web bases

By Model

Knowledge-based

Non-Knowledge based

By Product Type

Standalone HDSS Solution

Integrated HDSS Solution

By Offering

Services

Software

Hardware

By Application

Advanced CDSS

Conventional CDSS

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Clinical Decision Support System market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 11.9% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Clinical Decision Support System market size was worth around US$ 1,382.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 2,714.1 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. By application, drug allergy alerts held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the rising prevalence of allergies.

By component, the software segment is anticipated to grow profitably over the forecast period due to cutting-edge developments for technical support and interoperability of healthcare I.T. systems.

North America dominated the HDSS market worldwide with a revenue share of more than 45.0% in 2021.

