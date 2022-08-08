Thrombosis Drugs Market 2022 is driven by rising geriatric population and injury cases

Thrombosis Drugs Market

Thrombosis Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrombosis drugs are defined as the drugs that inhibit the function of platelets to prevent the formation of clots and inhibit the formation of new clots. These drugs help to prevent conditions such as arterial fibrillation and deep vein thrombosis. These drugs may cause side effects such as bleeding, vomiting, heavy menstrual periods and bleeding from gums and nose. Thrombotic treatment is used to cure or to dissolve the clots to prevent blockage of specific organ and the drugs which are used in thrombotic are called blood thinners; for instance, heparin and warfarin.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine, have witnessed dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

According to a WHO report, it is found that one in each three individuals was viewed as overweight and around one of every thirteen grown-ups were found with high weight. The increase in the utilization of liquor, tobacco with obesity cause a high risk of creating critical hypertension on veins and further causing a few thrombosis related difficulties. Hence, these factors would contribute to the growth of the thrombosis drugs market growth.

Lack of awareness about the seriousness of thrombosis is restraining the growth. Thrombosis is caused because of certain cardiovascular issues because of increasing age. Currently, increasing geriatric population, because of unhealthy way of life in developing markets. This factor is driving the growth of thrombosis market. The major factors contributing to the growth are increase in cardiovascular cases, injury cases and rising geriatric population. Absence of cognizance with respect to venous thromboembolism conditions restrains the growth of the market. The main opportunities are developing events of profound vein thrombosis.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global thrombosis drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the thrombosis drugs market.

The report provides a detailed global thrombosis drugs market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Market Players

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Baxter International Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Pfizer

Key Market Segments

By Disease type

Deep vein thrombosis

Pulmonary embolism

Atrial fibrillation

By Distribution channel

Online pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

By Drug class

P2Y12 platelet inhibitor

Xa inhibitor

Heparin

