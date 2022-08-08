With 6.90% CAGR, Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market Size Expected to Hit USD 1,676.04 Million Mark by 2028 - Industry Emerging Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[220+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1,123.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 1,676.04 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are C.R. Bard Inc., Baxter, 3M, B Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Centurion Medical Products, TIDI Products LLC, Smiths Medical, and Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Catheter Stabilization Device Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1,123.10 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,676.04 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Catheter Stabilization Device? How big is the Catheter Stabilization Device Industry?

Report Overview:

Doctors utilize tiny catheters and flexible tubes to inject into patients' bodies and drain fluid from them. Medical accessories known as catheter stabilization devices are required to hold the catheter in place firmly. Catheter stabilization tools, such as catheter leg straps permit patients to walk around while the catheter is fastened to the thigh by wrapping around its circumference. They are designed to be quick and easy to attach and remove. It makes it easier for the insertion site to be seen for cleaning and inspection needs. It uses a clipping attachment affixed with an adhesive pad to change the shape of various body sections so that the catheter may be securely held.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 1,123.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,676.04 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players C.R. Bard Inc., Baxter, 3M, B Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Centurion Medical Products, TIDI Products LLC, Smiths Medical, and Others Key Segment By Products, End-use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market Dynamics

Owing to the rise in demand for Catheter Stabilization devices, the global Catheter Stabilization Device market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period. One of the industries propelling the global catheter stabilization device market is the medical applications in the ophthalmic, urological, neuromuscular, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular fields. It can be used as a urinary catheter for medication, angioplasty or angiography, to drain fluid buildup in an abdominal abscess, or to check blood pressure in an artery or vein. It is a crucial element in both medicinal and surgical procedures. The increased need for minimally invasive procedures is another factor driving the demand for catheters. The need for catheter stabilization devices grows together with the demand for catheters, which makes them captive commodities.

People are becoming more conscious, which is driving the market upward. The rise in cardiovascular illnesses is a key factor influencing the global catheter stabilization device market. One of the factors driving the market for catheter stabilization devices is the rise in chronic lifestyle diseases and accidents. Complications related to the insertion of catheters on patients undergoing surgical and non-surgical procedures are expected to pose a challenge to product demand during the projected period.

Catheter Stabilization Device Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Catheter Stabilization Device Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the number of operations performed on the respiratory and circulatory systems and industry participants responded by producing more fixation devices. As a direct consequence of this, it is anticipated that hospitals and other diagnostic facilities will have a significant demand for catheter stabilizing devices. The markets for chest drainage tubes and devices used to secure central venous catheters are expected to remain the most active in North America and Europe, respectively. Positive market expectations can be expected because the government is putting in place good policies and putting more money into healthcare.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Catheter Stabilization DeviceMarket is segregated based on products, end-user, and region. Based on products, the market is divided into Arterial Securement Devices, Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices, Peripheral Securement Devices, Urinary Catheter Securement Devices, Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices and Others. The Arterial Securement Devices segment will dominate the market in 2021. Based on end-use, the market is divided into Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Others. Over the forecast period, the Hospitals segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Catheter Stabilization Device market include -

C.R. Bard Inc.

Baxter

3M

B Braun Melsungen AG

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

ConvaTec Inc.

Centurion Medical Products

TIDI Products LLC

Smiths Medical

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Catheter Stabilization Device market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.90% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Catheter Stabilization Device market size was valued at around USD 1,123.10 million in 2021and is projected to reach USD 1,676.04 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Arterial catheters are commonly used in modern healthcare procedures across the globe and the category for arterial securement devices will rule the market.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, based on application segment.

On the basis of geography, The North American market for catheter stabilization devices is predicted to be the largest shareholder.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market in 2021. The high surgery rate increases the need for stabilizing devices and contributes significantly to the region's portion of the market. In addition, the growing use of catheterization procedures in evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment is one factor driving the upward market. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in 2021due to a big patient pool, expanding target population, significant unmet needs, and improved regional infrastructure. In addition, growth in this region is anticipated to be boosted by rising demand for various surgeries, bettering healthcare facilities, and raising public and professional knowledge.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, at MEDICA 2021 in Düsseldorf, Germany, CATHETRIX, a leading producer of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, presented its cutting-edge catheter stabilizer for preventing UTIs and unforeseen Foley catheter extractions.

In May 2019, Launched by Dale Medical Products, the catheter securing device is called "Hold-n-Place." The gadget will come in two sub-segments: one will aid in securing midline, arterial, and IV catheters and the other will do the same for CVC, PICC, and arterial sheaths.

The global Catheter Stabilization Device market is segmented as follows:

By Products

Arterial Securement Devices

Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Urinary Catheter Securement Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



