Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market driven by rising incidence of genetic disorders and geriatric population

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market

Rising awareness regarding direct-to-consumer genetic testing will propel the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing is a technique to promote genetic tests to consumers via television, print media, Internet, and the tests are available for sale on online or in stores and this marketing is usually done without the direct involvement of a health care provider. Customers send their DNA sample directly to the company and the results can be obtained through their website in the form of electronic reports. Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is beneficial for people residing in remote areas as it provides people access to their genetic information at ease without visiting the hospital or getting involved with a healthcare provider or health insurance company in the process. Some consumers of DTC genetic testing view it as an opportunity to gather essential medical information about themselves. The DTC genetic testing is of three types mainly; Ancestry tests, which can be used to investigate an individual’s deep ancestry; Paternity tests, which have been used to establish definitive parental rights and health information and Disease Risk test, which is used in disease risk assessments of diseases like cancer, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, and heart attacks.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Due to diversion of medical field towards treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to genetic testing has been reduced and this segment have to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on direct to consumer genetic testing market

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global direct to consumer genetic testing industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global direct to consumer genetic testing market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global direct to consumer genetic testing market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global direct to consumer genetic testing market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Market Players

Easy DNA

Ancestry

Color Genomics

Full Genome Corporation

Helix OpCo LLC

Identigene

Karmagenes

FamilytreeDNA

Mapmygenome

Pathway genomics

Genesis Healthcare.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The rising incidences of genetic diseases such as cancer across the world along with escalating patient count in developed economic regions like North America and Europe demanding for personalization of genetic testing service will surge the demand for DTC genetic testing. Various genetic predisposition to several genetic diseases can be detected in earlier stages with the use of DTC genetic tests. Growing acceptance of DTC genetic testing due to its capabilities of early disease diagnosis and recognition of genetic mutation preceding its manifestation will further propel the DTC genetic testing market. In addition, the fears of genetic discrimination push the DTC testing, as a significant alternative to undergoing testing, because it allows individuals to keep their test results out of their medical records. In the U.S., implementation of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA) in May 2008 is expected to reduce consumer fears in this area. The consumers though are increasingly participating genetic tests in order to gather more information stored in their DNA thus surging the demand for DTC genetic tests which is fueling the market growth. Rising public awareness in North America and increasing healthcare expenditure to further boost the market growth. The U.S. health agency, CDC stats high increase in the number of consumers opting for DTC genetic testing registered year 2017.

