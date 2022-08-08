Cell and Gene Therapy Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

High prevalence of cancer and other target conditions, insurance access, and expanded support for gene therapy research are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. In the near past, T-cell therapies clinical trials witnessed exponential growth, and constant advances in chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy are considered as the significant drivers for the growth of the market. Further, while gene therapy has been used mainly for the treatment of cancer, it finds growing use in the treatment of numerous uncommon disease for which there is no treatment at present. Product clearance for non-cancer applications signals a change in customer priorities toward other untapped markets.

The global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The sanction of cell and gene therapy focused on early chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy has provided lucrative opportunities for drug approvals for extended indications.

The growing prevalence of cancer and diabetes in the global population is significantly driving the market demand. The therapy available has a substantial unmet need and is filled with cell and gene therapy. The demand is rising as support from numerous public and private sources become more available. Additionally, there is growing support for product clearance from regulatory bodies. Several governments build information within the public about cell and gene therapies.

Key Highlights from the Report

By indication, large b-cell lymphoma contributed to a larger market share in 2019. Large B-cell lymphoma is a highly prevalent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer in grownups. The gene therapy employs cells from the immune system of the patients to develop a custom-made treatment to combat cancer.

By vector type, retrovirus and gammaretrovirus dominated the market with a size of USD 390.6 million in 2019. The primary benefits of retroviral vectors are the ability to alter the RNA genome to a DNA genome that steadily incorporates into the target cell. Thus the retroviral vectors may find usage in a permanent modification of the genome of the host cell nucleus genome.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. The gene therapy market in the US is the main market for gene therapy-related clinical trials, with about 60 percent of all clinical trials globally being performed in the region.

Key companies operating in the Cell and Gene Therapy market include:

Spark Therapeutics LLC,

Novartis AG,

Gilead Sciences Inc.,

Bluebird Bio,

GlaxoSmithKline,

Celgene Corporation,

Shire PLC,

Sangamo Biosciences,

Voyager Therapeutics, and

Dimension Therapeutics

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Cell and Gene Therapy industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market.

The Global Cell and Gene Therapy Report is a panoramic study of the overall Cell and Gene Therapy market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Cell and Gene Therapy market. Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-Viral Plasmid Vector

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

