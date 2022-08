Protein Assays Market Key Driving Factors, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Protein Assays Market

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global protein assays market is provided.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for scaffolds in numerous applications at pre-clinical, clinical trial and later stages of drug development is expected to drive significant growth in the global Protein assays market in the near future. Moreover, high investment in various private and government-funded R&D programs and overall increased spending on R&D by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries are complementing the growth of the protein assay market. On the contrary, innovative technological developments in protein assay products and increase in demand for better and cost-effective methods for drug discovery and clinical trials are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

A protein assay is an analytical technique used to determine protein concentration. Measurement of protein concentration is often required before processing protein samples for isolation, separation, and analysis by chromatographic, electrophoretic, and immunochemical techniques. A variety of protein assays are available for measuring protein concentration, and each assay has its own advantages and limitations. Research applications often require multiple protein assays.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ€ข Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

โ€ข Qiagen N.V.

โ€ข Abcam plc

โ€ข Merck KGaA

โ€ข PerkinElmer Inc.

โ€ข Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

โ€ข Illumina Inc.

โ€ข General Electric (GE Healthcare)

โ€ข Takara Bio Inc.

โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Various assays available in the market differ from each other based on sensitivity, principle and methodology. Protein screening has applications in a variety of fields, including drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and protein purification. As more researchers explore different protein quantification techniques, rapid, accurate and reproducible protein assays enable researchers to discover new ways to diagnose diseases.

The protein assays market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, application, and end user. By type, the market is segmented into dye binding protein assays (Bradford), copper ions based protein assays (Lowry), test strip based protein assay, and others. By product, the market is characterized into instruments and consumables. The technologies covered in the study include colorimetric protein assays, absorbance-based protein assays, and fluorescence-based protein assays. By application, the market is segmented into drug discovery & development, protein purification, disease diagnosis, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research institutes. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ

โ€ข This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current protein assays market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

โ€ข An in-depth protein assays market analysis includes various countries, and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans.

โ€ข A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global protein assays market is provided.

โ€ข Region-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

โ€ข An extensive analysis of various countries provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

โ€ข Key market players within the protein assays market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

