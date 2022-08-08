Single Cell Analysis Market Trends, Key Players, Market Segments, Application Areas, And Growth Strategies

Single Cell Analysis Market

High growth potential of single cell sequencing is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement in single cell analysis, increase in R&D in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry along with growth in stem cell research, and rise in focus on personalized medicines fuel the growth of the Single cell analysis market. Single-cell analysis refers to the analysis of a single-cell genome or transcriptome to obtain genomic, transcriptome, or other multi-omics information to reveal cell population differences and cellular evolutionary relationships. Conventional analysis methods can only obtain the average of many cells, fail to analyze a small number of cells, and lose cellular heterogeneity information.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6553

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• 10x Genomics

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation(Cytiva Life Sciences)

• Illumina, Inc.

• Berkley Lights Inc

• Bgi Genomics Co. Ltd

• Diasorin Group (Luminex Corporation)

• Dolomite Bio

• Merck Kgaa

• Oxford Nanaopore Technologies

• Qiagen N.V

Key factors driving the growth of single cell analysis market size are technological advancements in single cell analysis and increase in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Additionally, growth in stem cell research, focus on personalized medicine, and rise in cancer prevalence are some of the trends in the single cell analysis market that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of single cell analysis products is likely to hinder the growth of single cell analysis market during the forecast period. The high growth potential of single cell sequencing is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6553

The single cell analysis market is segmented into product, application, techniques, end user and region. According to product, the market is categorized into consumables and instruments. By application, it is segregated into oncology, immunology, neurology, stem cell, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, In-vitro fertilization, others. According to techniques, the market is categorized into flow cytometry, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectrometry and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Region wise, North America has the highest market share in 2021, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare system, increase in number of geriatric patients, presence of key market players, supportive reimbursement policies in healthcare system.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• On the basis of product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of technique, the next generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies' segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in cell analysis industry in 2021. However, Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR 21.6% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6553

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Protein Assays Market

Skin Resurfacing Market

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

• North America Single cell analysis market

• Japan Single cell analysis market

• South Korea Single cell analysis market

• Singapore Single cell analysis market

• Australia Single cell analysis market

• Europe Single cell analysis market

• China Single cell analysis market

• Taiwan Single cell analysis market

• New Zealand Single cell analysis market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.