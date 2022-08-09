Ryan Shehan, Co-Founder & Chief Racing Officer of Ryan Shehan Racing, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Ryan Shehan, Co-Founder & Chief Racing Officer of Ryan Shehan Racing, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Ryan Shehan, Co-Founder & Chief Racing Officer of Ryan Shehan Racing, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the DotCom Magazine
Ryan Shehan, Co-Founder & Chief Racing Officer of Ryan Shehan Racing a skillful racer and an amazing entrepreneur! This was such a fun interview with an amazing young man!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Ryan Shehan, Co-Founder & Chief Racing Officer of Ryan Shehan Racing for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Ryan Shehan joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Ryan Shehan Racing
Shehan’s first F4 career win comes from a penalty assessed to the winner of race one, moving Shehan into the top position on the results sheets. After crossing the line .038 seconds behind in second place, a post-race call by officials relegated the initial winner down to sixth, and Shehan to the top step of the podium.
“It feels really good. Getting that first win is a big deal and gives you a lot of momentum throughout the rest of the season,” explained Shehan, “It has been something that we have been fighting for all season long. With the first win now out of the way, I am hungrier for more and can hopefully close the gap in the points championship.”
With two races on the schedule for Sunday, Shehan couldn’t let his first win excitement get the better of him. His had to be laser focused as tough competition fought in his rearview mirrors. Starting sixth, Shehan battled to a third-place result in race two on Sunday morning and then added a second-place finish in race three for a triple podium weekend. Standing on all three steps of the podium over the course of three races, the young Texan proved nothing could rattle him and that he is a force to be reckoned with as the series has two event weekends remaining to determine a champion.
Motivated to a victory, two new partners joined Shehan on track this weekend via the Pathfinder Program. Members Michael and Stephanie Johnson and Marc and Kristen King were represented on each side of Shehan’s car by their names and a Pathfinder logo as they helped fund him to victory at New Jersey Motorsports Park.
Shehan added, “It was the first weekend for two of our new Pathfinders, and to represent them on the top step of the podium with a win, and three podium results in total in their first weekend is such an accomplishment. This weekend is proof that hard work both on and off the track does pay off!”
Ryan Shehan joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Ryan Shehan discusses the newest offerings of Ryan Shehan Racing, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Ryan Shehan joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Ryan Shehan was amazing. The success of Ryan Shehan Racing is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Ryan Shehan on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Ryan Shehan Racing. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Ryan Shehan who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Ryan Shehan”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Ryan Shehan, Co-Founder & Chief Racing Officer, Ryan Shehan Racing, A DotCom