Bowel Management Systems Market Overview | The Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the highest CAGR during 2019-2026.

Increasing awareness about the availability of these devices along with the launch of new devices that address many unmet needs contribute to the growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in adoption of bowel management system for fecal inconsistence management and rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the Bowel management systems market. A bowel management system is used to manage stool incontinence in patients and help keep them free from skin contamination and infections. This device is a soft catheter and is inserted into the rectum for stool management that allows stool to be collected and diverted. It is mainly used to prevent faecal waste from the patient's body and contains liquid and semi-liquid faeces.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Beckton Dickson and Company (C. R. Bard)

• Coloplast Corp

• ConvaTech

• Dentsply Sirona (Wellspect healthcare)

• Hollister Inc.

• Laborie Inc. (Cogentix)

• Medtronic Plc.

• 3M Company

Increase in availability of technologically advanced devices for stool management, increase in geriatric population and increase in stool incontinence related disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the bowel management system market. Further, increasing awareness about the availability of these devices along with the launch of new devices that address many unmet needs contribute to the growth of the bowel management system market. However, lack of trained professionals and patient discomfort in using these devices hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of healthcare R&D facilities is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the bowel management system market. Moreover, development of the healthcare industry and increase in research and development activities by key players are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

By product, colostomy bags segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased usage of these bags for the management of fecal inconsistency.

By patient type, adult patients segment accounted for the majority of bowel management systems market share in 2018, owing to the fact that the elderly population is more prone to face fecal inconsistency problem. Therefore, significant rise in elderly population across the globe contributes to the bowel management systems market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By product, the colostomy bags segment accounted for the highest market share of 32% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 42% in 2018.

• By patient type, the adult segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospital segment dominated the bowel management systems market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

