Pathology Examination Market Industry Forecast, 2025 | By Type Traditional Pathology and Digital Pathology

Pathological Examination Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathological examination market includes revenue generated by pathology testing services such as anatomical pathology, surgical pathology, cytopathology, and clinical pathology. These services are provided for many applications including gynecological, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, lung, blood and lymph nodes. Pathology is a study that involves diagnosis of diseases through examination of bodily fluids such as blood, urine as well as organs or tissues. It enables identification of the causes, mechanisms, and extent of disease that further helps in treatment decisions for a disease. Pathology examinations are done to diagnose and understand the cause and effect of a disease on the body and its response toward it.

The growth of the global pathological examination market is expected due to the increase in chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes are the leading cause of death in the US and globally. Every year, chronic diseases account for 7 out of 10 deaths in the US, accounting for the majority of healthcare costs.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase by 57% by 2020. Hence, such an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases leads to the growth of the pathological examination market.

Shortage of pathologists and skilled technicians has been witnessed globally, owing to increase in demand for diagnosis with growing population. In the U.S., the number of practicing pathologists is expected to be reduced to 14,000 in 2030, from 17,500 in 2010. Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the presence of pathological examination market opportunity in the Asia region owing to the untapped market in the developing nations.

The global pathological examination market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into traditional pathology and digital pathology. Traditional pathology is the largest technique used in the pathological examination sector. Based on application, the market is divided into digestive organs and other applications. Other application segment is the fastest growing segment. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ

โ€ข The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global pathological examination market trends along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets of the industry.

โ€ข The report presents a quantitative analysis of the pathological examination industry from 2018 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

โ€ข An extensive analysis of the global pathological examinations market size and estimations based on type and application helps understand the trends in the industry.

โ€ข The key market players are analyzed along with their strategies to understand the competitive outlook of the global pathological examination market.

