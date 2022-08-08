Metal Banding Machine Market Growing at a Phenomenal Pace Surpassing US$ 1 Bn by 2032 witnessing a growth of 3.9% CAGR - Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI, the Germany metal banding machine market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of approximately US$ 17 Mn during the forecast period. Germany is a leader in foreign direct investment in Europe, thereby allowing major players to establish their manufacturing facilities in the country

A metal banding machine is a device that uses a stainless steel strap to wrap a product in a huge container. These machines are widely used for wrapping heavy and bulky goods for transportation and logistics purposes. These often use metal straps of different widths and each metal strap has individual potential.

Over the last decade, technological advancements have encouraged manufacturers of packaging solutions, including metal banding machines, to offer new products with modernized mechanisms. Moreover, demand for automated metal banding machines has increased due to the global acceptance of Industry 4.0.

The transportation and logistics industry is set to drive growth in the market on the back of surging use of automatic metal banding equipment to pack goods within a minimal time.

Key Takeaways: Metal Banding Machine Market

The global metal banding machine market is expected to grow 1.5x over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The India metal banding machine market is projected to be valued at around US$ 31 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. The Germany metal banding machine market is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of approximately US$ 17 Mn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By automation type, the automatic segment is anticipated to generate a total incremental opportunity of US$ 216 Mn in the next decade.

in the next decade. Based on orientation, the horizontal metal banding machine segment is estimated to hold the largest share of 69% by the end of 2032.





“High demand for metal banding machines to safeguard cargo during transportation and shipping is expected to boost growth in the market. In addition, surging demand for these machines in heavy-duty industries such as building & construction, shipping & logistics, and automobiles would aid growth,” comments a FMI analyst.

Development of Innovative Metal Banding Machines to Drive Growth

Many developed countries are spending huge sums on research and development activities to come up with automated solutions for industries. Several packaging machinery manufacturers are also striving to generate more market shares by investing in the development of new machines with full functionality and customization.

End users are looking for innovative machines that can handle multiple tasks at the same time, thereby saving time and labor costs, as well as increasing profits. These factors would push sales of automated metal banding machines in the forthcoming years.

Rising International Trade to Propel the Metal Banding Machine Market

The shipping and logistics industry plays an important role in accelerating international trade. Metal banding machines are widely used in the industry to transport goods with strong and durable straps.

These goods are heavy and bulky and thus should be packed with metal straps to avoid damage and other accidents. Increasing import and export activities across the globe are anticipated to drive the market in the next decade.

Competitive Landscape: Metal Banding Machine Market

Some of the leading companies present in the metal banding machine market include Signode Industrial Group LLC, Fromm Holding AG, Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Cyklop International, North Shore Strapping Inc., Polychem Corporation, Transpak Equipment Corp, VENUS HARTUNG PTY LTD, GTI Industries Inc., Bystronic Laser AG, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, transfluid® Maschinenbau GmbH, WAFIOS AG, Pines Engineering & H&H Tooling, SOCO Machinery, Euromac, Schwarze Robitec GmbH, Numalliance, Inductaflex Ltd., and Stierli Bieger AG.

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for metal banding machines by automation (manual, semi-automatic, and automatic) and orientation (horizontal banding machine and vertical banding machine), across seven regions.

Metal Banding Machine Market Outlook by Category

By Automation:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic





By Orientation:

Horizontal Metal Banding Machine

Vertical Metal Banding Machine

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Metal Banding Machine Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5. Global Metal Banding Machine Market Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast 2022–2032, By Automation

To be continued…!

