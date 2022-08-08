Protein Sequencing Market | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2026

protein sequencing

Technological advancement for the identification of isobaric residues in protein sequences are expected to create lucrative opportunities & trends in the future

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased use of protein sequencing for the development of novel biotherapeutics is a major factor driving the Protein sequencing market. Protein sequencing is a method used to determine the amino acid sequence of a protein and to analyze the sequence, for example, to predict the nature of the protein. Protein sequencing finds its wide applications in the fields of genetic engineering and biotherapeutics. Techniques used for protein sequencing include mass spectrometry and Edman degradation. Sequencing plays an important role in proteomics because the extracted information can be used to understand the function, structure and location of new proteins as well as cellular processes.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES

• SHIMADZU Corp

• Agilent Technologies (USA)

• Thermo Fischer Inc

• Selvita (SA)

• Rapid novor

• SGS (SA)

• Proteome Factory

• Bioinformatics solution

• Water Corporation

Focus towards target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is a major factor driving the growth of the protein sequencing market. Further, advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques and increase in public-private financial support for proteomic research are expected to drive market growth in the near future. However, the high cost of infrastructure and equipment such as mass spectrometers limits the use of protein sequencing methods. Additionally, shortage of skilled researchers and laboratory professionals are also major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Technological advancements for the identification of isobaric residues in protein sequences are expected to create lucrative opportunities and thus, generating new protein sequencing market trends in near future.

Based on technology, the Edman degradation segment accounted for 58% share in the protein sequencing market in 2018. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to its wide usage for protein sequencing.

Based on protein sequencing market analysis, by application, the biopharmaceuticals segment dominated the protein sequencing market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased research toward the development of protein-based innovative and novel biotherapeutics for treatment of various diseases.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By product & service, the reagent & consumables segment accounted for the highest market share of 57% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 40% in 2018.

• By application, the biopharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

• By end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical company segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

