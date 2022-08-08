Air Electrode Battery Market Trends and Future Growth Projections by 2030

Air Electrode Battery Market

The increase in the use of electric vehicle helps the air electrode battery market to grow.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The longer shell life and the high performance of these battery increases the demand for these battery in the air electrode battery market. The demand for air electrode battery is very high in the market due to its variety of application, electrochemical performance, higher storage capacity, and lower environmental impact when compared to ion batteries, thereby, enhancing their commercial market value. The eco-friendliness of batteries helps the market to grow as all energy is transferred to clean energy source, due to its impact on the nature. The high energy density of air-electrode batteries is also expected to reek of growth within the global market. The low cost involved in the production propels its demand in the market. However, the shorter life cycle and lower energy efficiency of air batteries, when compared to ion batteries, are expected to change the commercial viability of the product. Countries such as India, handling of E-waste is not done properly, so the battery used is not properly handled, which causes a constraint for the battery market.

Unfavorable policies along with the rise in number of regulations and up gradation of technology restrain the growth of the air electrode battery market. The increase in deployment of the electric vehicle is an opportunity for air electrode battery to capture the global market. With automobile shifting from conventional source to the electrical energy, the market of air electrode battery is expected to grow in the future.

Air Electrode Battery Market Trends:

In March 2021, Grabat developed graphene batteries that could offer electric cars a driving range of up to 500 miles on a charge. Graphenano, the company behind the development, claims that batteries can be charged to full in just a few minutes and can charge and discharge 33 times faster than lithium ion.

On 24 October 2019, Researchers at MIT announced the creation of an innovative specialized battery that they have proven can absorb carbon dioxide from the air passing over its electrodes as it is being charged up and then release that gas as it is being discharged.

An electric car manages to run 1,100 miles on a single charge. The advancement to this super range is a type of battery technology called aluminum-air that uses oxygen from the air to fill its cathode. This makes it far lighter than liquid filled lithium-ion batteries to give the car a far greater range.

The new technology in the battery segment provides an alternative type of lithium-ion battery, which uses silicon to achieve three times better performance than the current graphite li-ion batteries. The battery is similar to lithium-ion, which is present in smartphones, but it uses silicon instead of graphite in anodes. This helps to increase the better efficiency and performance.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the air electrode battery market, which saw a huge decline in the demand. The supply chain was affected due to the lockdown in the various countries, which caused a decline in the growth of the market.

The major usage of these batteries is found in the electric vehicle, but due to the pandemic, the automobile sector had come to a halt and thus, the loss was reflected on the air electrode battery market.

With manufacturing industries remaining shut during the lockdown, the air electrode battery market faced a faced major decline in production activities.

Chine dominates the air electrode battery market and was the first country to be affected by COVID-19, which caused interruption in the supply of raw material.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the market supply chain. Raw material suppliers, electrode material producers, and battery pack manufacturers are expected to take a significant amount of time to recover to the pre-COVID level.

