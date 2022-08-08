Westminster Barracks/ Simple Assault
CASE#: 22B1004762
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/06/22 @ 1938 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Weitzel
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding an ongoing disturbance/fight at a residence on White Road in Windham, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and the investigation revealed, Jeffrey Weitzel, committed the crime of simple assault. Weitzel was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 @ 1000
COURT: Windham County
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600