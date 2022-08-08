Submit Release
News Search

There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,498 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004762

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                             

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/22 @ 1938 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Weitzel                                            

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding an ongoing disturbance/fight at a residence on White Road in Windham, VT.  Troopers responded to the scene and the investigation revealed, Jeffrey Weitzel, committed the crime of simple assault. Weitzel was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.    

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 @ 1000           

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: Not Available  

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/ Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.