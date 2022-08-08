Westminster Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1004762

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/06/22 @ 1938 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Weitzel

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding an ongoing disturbance/fight at a residence on White Road in Windham, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and the investigation revealed, Jeffrey Weitzel, committed the crime of simple assault. Weitzel was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 @ 1000

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: Not Available

