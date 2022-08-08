CT Scanners Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Computed axial tomography (CAT) market report to identify the prevailing opportunities and formulate growth strategies.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computed axial tomography (CAT) market, popularly known as computed tomography (CT), has diversified applications in the healthcare industry. CT uses computer-processed X-ray images taken from different angles, and combines them to produce cross-sectional images of specific areas of the scanned object. This allows medical practitioners to get an internal view of an object without dissecting it. Constant developments in technology and supportive government policies for healthcare funding are expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, growing incidence of chronic diseases, need for early diagnosis, and high clinical utility of CT are expected to drive the market. Factors such as high installation cost of CT systems and side effects due to radiation exposure hinder the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

NeuroLogica Corporation

The leading CT scanner technologies considered in this report include high-end slice CT scanners, mid-end slice CT scanners, and low-end slice CT scanners. High-end slice CT scanners are the most popular and fastest growing type, and is expected to contribute to significant share of the market. The high-end slice CT scanners include more than 64 slice, open versions, and cardiac CT. The mid-end slice CT scanners includes multi slice CT (3-64 slices). The low-end slice CT scanners include single and dual slice CT. CT scanners are used in oncology, cardiology, vascular, and neurology. The report is segmented into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In the recent years, major players focused on collaborating with other players for the development and distribution of advanced CT scanners and increase their market presence. For instance, Siemens Healthcare collaborated with National Institute of Healths (NIH) Clinical Center to develop advanced CT scanners known as photon-counting detector CT scanners and enhance the quality of imaging and reduce exposure to radiation. The leading players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, NeuroLogica Corporation (a subsidiary of Samsung), and others.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations for the period of 20142022 is provided in the report to identify the prevailing opportunities and formulate growth strategies.

• In-depth analysis of the market based on geography gives an understanding of regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

• In-depth analysis of the market based on technology to understand the type of products in trend or would be demand to assist in product developments and collaborations.

• End users analysis in the report provide clarity on the roles of stakeholders in the supply chain of these devices.

• Scrutinized analysis of the leading manufacturers CT scanners market helps in understanding the competitive scenario across various geographies.

