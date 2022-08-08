Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Stereotactic surgery devices market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stereotactic surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application and geography. The equipment types considered in this report include gamma knife, line accelerator (LINAC) machines and proton beam. Based on applications, the global stereotactic surgery devices market is classified into brain tumor treatment, arteriovenous malformations treatment, Parkinsons disease, epilepsy and others (trigeminal neuralgia). Geographically, the report is segmented into four regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Few strategies adopted by major market players are collaboration and product launch. For Instance, BrainLAB and the UZ Brussel collaborated to conduct the Novalis Body project and Integra Neurosciences launched CRW biopsy plus kit. The companies profiled in this report are Inomed, Monteris Medical, Alliance Oncology, Elekta AB, adeor Medical AG, Micromar, Modus Medical Devices, Raysearch Laboratories, IBA Proton therapy and CIRS.

Stereotactic surgery is a procedure used to perform the actions such as ablation, biopsy, lesion, injection, stimulation, implantation and radiosurgery. It is a minimally invasive technique, which uses a coordinate system to locate small targets inside the body. The increasing demand of minimally invasive techniques, increasing replacement of levodopa therapy by stereotactic surgery and increasing incidences of brain tumors, Parkinsons disease and epilepsy are driving the growth of stereotactic surgery devices market. Furthermore, the absence of alternative treatment has increased the demand for stereotactic surgery devices. Factors restraining the market growth are high initial setup cost and presence of stringent regulatory environment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies

