Oral Care Products Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Oral care products market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral care products market is segmented based on product type and geography. The product type segment considered in this report include toothbrushes, toothpaste, flosses, sensitivity, whitening, rinses and dentures. Geographically, the market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Few strategies adopted by major market players over last 3 years are expansion of R&D facilities, collaborations and product launch. In 2013, Colgate collaborated with Indian Dental Association to conduct various checkup campaigns. It also launched new products like super slim tip bristle toothbrush and complete teeth whitening treatment.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Dentaid

ColgatePalmolive

Oral-B Laboratories Kao Corp

Dr. Fresh Inc.

Henkel KgaA

Procter & Gamble

Unilever NV

Jordan AS

Global Gillette

Sunstar

Church & Dwight

Lion Corp.

Oral cavity acts as a gateway to the body, and concern about oral health has increased very much recently. Increased awareness about maintaining oral hygiene and fresh pleasant breath have led to the increase in demand of oral care products. Good oral health is considered to be a sign of good overall health. Recently, with the development of technology, many new types of oral care products have been introduced in the market. The increasing frequency of usage, increasing awareness, availability of new attractive products are the key factors that are driving the growth of global oral care products market. Furthermore, the shift of trend from traditional usage (which involved usage only for oral hygiene) to modern usage (which uses the oral care products as a lifestyle, status symbol and for aesthetics) has increased the demand for oral care products. Factors restraining the market growth are product recalls and presence of stringent regulatory environment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

• Extensive analysis of the global apheresis equipment market by product type helps in understanding the types of equipment that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global apheresis equipment market is provided

• SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation

• The apheresis equipment market scenario is comprehensively analysed in accordance to the key regions

