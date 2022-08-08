Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004362

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2022 at approximately 2350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 7 near Georgia Elementary, Georgia VT  

 

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation/Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Nathan Kruger                                                

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 08/07/22 at approximately 2350 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Rt 7 near the Georgia Elementary School. The speed limit on this section of Rt 7 is 40 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar the vehicle was traveling 83 mph, which is 43 mph above the posted speed limit. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Nathan Kruger (19) of Milton, VT.

 

Kruger was mailed a VCVC for speed and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

