St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004362
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/07/2022 at approximately 2350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 7 near Georgia Elementary, Georgia VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation/Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Nathan Kruger
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/22 at approximately 2350 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Rt 7 near the Georgia Elementary School. The speed limit on this section of Rt 7 is 40 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar the vehicle was traveling 83 mph, which is 43 mph above the posted speed limit. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Nathan Kruger (19) of Milton, VT.
Kruger was mailed a VCVC for speed and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov