Filling Equipment Market Size $24.40 Billion BY 2030 | End-user Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Chemical

easy availability of packaged food is boosting the sales of packaged food, hence the rise in packaged food market will drive the filling equipment market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Filling Equipment market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Filling Equipment market is also published in the report.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Filling Equipment Market by Sales Type, Process Type, Product Type and End-user Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global filling equipment market size accounted for $17.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $23.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting about 35.6% share of the global filling equipment industry, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Filling Equipment halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Thus, rise in use of FMCG products and pharmaceutical products has led to increase in production capacity, which eventually increases the sales of new filling equipment and also increases the need of spare parts due to corrosion of the equipment. For instance, Unilever is opening a new plant in Dubai that will be producing beauty and personal care products. The company has planned to invest $250-$300 million for a 100,000 square meter plant. Thus, such expansions will help in the filling equipment market growth during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

• Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

• Coesia S.p.A

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• JBT

• Krones AG

• Ronchi Mario S.p.A

• Salzgitter AG (KHS Group)

• Scholle IPN

• Syntegon Technology GmbH

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.



