Payment Card and Mobile Payment Statistics – 2nd Quarter 2022

MACAU, August 8 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the total numbers of personal credit cards and debit cards issued by banks in Macao increased in the second quarter of 2022. The credit card and debit card turnover both witnessed quarter-to-quarter decreases. On the other hand, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools continued to rise on a quarterly basis.

Payment cards issued

The total number of personal credit cards issued by banks in Macao stood at 1,662,136 at end-June 2022, representing an increase of 3.5% over the previous quarter. The total number of debit cards issued by banks in Macao reached 2,021,381, up 1.9% from the last quarter.

Credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-June 2022, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao reached MOP47.8 billion, up 1.7% from end-March 2022. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.3 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP843.1 million, representing 36.5% of credit card receivables. The delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, went up 0.4 percentage points to 2.9% when compared with end-March 2022.

Turnover and repayment

For the second quarter of 2022, the credit card turnover totalled MOP5.1 billion, a decline of 7.6% quarter-to-quarter. The cash advance turnover was MOP139.3 million, occupying 2.8% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions reached 8.4 million, a decrease of 3.9% from the previous quarter. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, dropped by 6.5% from the previous quarter to MOP5.4 billion. Meanwhile, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals declined by 16.4% from the previous quarter to 347.7 thousand. The debit card turnover fell 22.1% from the previous quarter to MOP694.9 million.

Mobile payment

The number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools grew by 7.6% from the previous quarter to 68.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The transaction value reached MOP6.4 billion, up 7.6% from the first quarter of 2022. The average amount per transaction was MOP92.9. At end-June 2022, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs totalled 93.2 thousand, a rise of 0.7% quarter-to-quarter.