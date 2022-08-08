BLOCKCHAIN BIOPHARMA PARTNERS WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO TO BRING PHARMA R&D JOBS TO OHIO

Innovating the Ohio Biotech Sector

Changing the way medicines are financed with Enterprise eNFT’s for Medicines and collaborative drug development with a coalition of governments, universities, and pharmaceutical companies.” — Shawn Ames

TOLEDO, OHIO, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Blockchain BioPharma announced a partnership with The University of Toledo, one of the nation’s most comprehensive pharmacy schools.

“The first of many university partnerships, this one is definitely the most special because it is my alma-mater” said Shawn Ames, business development director for Blockchain BioPharma. “This is the solution America needs to make big pharma honest, change the way medicines are financed, and get them out to the world.”

Blockchain BioPharma’s Intellectual Property NFT marketplace will connect biotech, life sciences, and nutrition innovators with investors, creating the opportunity to fund the next breakthrough technology, or capitalize existing intellectual property. The platform leverages the security and transparency of distributed ledger technology, or Blockchain.

Under the terms of the deal, the University provides access to extensive facilities including wet and dry labs, manufacturing, corporate office space for growth, and an internship program provided through the University.

Over the next 18 months the company will partner with pharmaceutical companies, pharma IP holding universities, and global governments on its platform to form a secure supply chain source of truth and innovation.

The deal was completed on 8/1 and Blockchain BioPharma is officially a member of the University of Toledo Business Incubator, located in The Nitschke Technology Commercialization Complex.