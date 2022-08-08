Power Tools Market Size $ 24,063.0 Million BY 2030 | End User Industry (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace)

power tools industry is expected to witness a significant growth from factors such as increase in adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Power Tools market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Power Tools market is also published in the report.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “power tools market by product type, and end user industry: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” The global electric power tools market is expected to generate revenue worth $24.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $49.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In 2020, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 35.0% share, followed by Europe.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Power Tools halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

construction industry is one of the major consumers of power tools, hence, the introduction of electric power tools has benefitted the construction industry, by providing features such as portability, usability in remote locations, and high productivities. Thus, the adoption of electric power tools has grown significantly; thereby, boosting the growth of the electric power tools market

Key Segments Covered:

•

o BY PRODUCT TYPE

 Corded Tools

 Cordless Tools

o BY END USER INDUSTRY

 Construction

 Automotive

 Aerospace



Competitive Landscape:

Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holding, Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, and Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

