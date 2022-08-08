Zeeboat™ Praises Climate Bill Funding to Reduce Air Pollution at Ports
Electric towboat developer Zeeboat™ hails US Senate passage of Climate Bill funding zero-emissions projects for US ports.NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeeboat™ Praises US Senate Passage of Climate Bill Funding to Reduce Air Pollution at Ports
Zeeboat, LLC, an emerging developer of zero-emissions, fully electric towboats for container on barge transportation between US ports and inland waterway terminals, today praised the United States Senate for passing the Climate and Tax Bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes $3 billion for installation of zero-emission port equipment or technology to use at or to directly serve US ports. The Senate sent the Bill to the House of Representatives, which intends to approve the bill and send it to the White House for President Biden’s signature this week.
Zeeboat™ CEO Jonathan Braun said: “The new legislation will provide historic levels of funding for US ports to apply commercially available electrification technologies that are both environmentally and economically beneficial, ranging from electric towboats and tugboats and electric switcher locomotives to electric vehicles and cargo handling equipment and associated charging infrastructure.”
New York-based Zeeboat™ is dedicated to furthering maritime decarbonization with a focus on partnering with ports for design and implementation of fully electric and hybrid diesel-electric powered vessels and port electrification. Zeeboat™ has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Houston, Texas-based Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) to develop a pipeline of such projects. ISS is currently soliciting proposals from US shipyards for the construction of up to four fully electric towboat hulls for Zeeboat™—the first zero-emissions towboats to serve North American waters. Beginning in 2025, Zeeboat™ plans to charter the vessels for operation at US ports to transit containers on barges between terminals.
Shift Clean Energy will deliver the battery energy storage systems pivotal to the emissions-reduction goals of the electric towboat project. ISS is Shift Clean Energy's sole channel partner for the United States.
###
Jonathan Braun
Zeeboat, LLC
+1 917-675-7250
email us here