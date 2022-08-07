PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 6, 2022 Gatchalian files bill to provide laptops for all public school learners Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to provide a laptop for all K to 12 learners enrolled in public schools. Gatchalian filed Proposed Senate Bill No. 474 or the One Learner, One Laptop Act to ensure that learners can receive quality digital education and distance learning at all times and under all circumstances. He recalled that learners struggled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lack of devices and unstable internet connectivity when schools transitioned to remote learning. "The intent of this priority measure is to ensure that all learners will be able to continue with their education even in the midst of emergency situations or disasters that could disrupt face-to-face classes," Gatchalian said. "Even if physical interactions are already in full swing, these devices would still be needed for any school work," he added. Under the proposed measure, the Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary, through the Bureau of Learning Resources, shall formulate the policies, standards, and guidelines for the implementation and management of providing one laptop for every public school learner. "Nakita natin nitong panahon ng pandemya ang napakahalagang papel ng internet at mga gadgets para sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon. Kaya naman upang matiyak nating tuloy ang edukasyon kahit sa panahon ng krisis, isinusulong natin na mabigyan ng laptop at maayos na internet ang ating mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian. The proposed measure also mandates the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to accelerate the installation, deployment, and activation of free public wi-fi in all public basic education institutions. This is consistent with the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (Republic Act No. 10929) to ensure reliable and secure Internet connection for digital and distance learning. The DICT will also escalate the building of the national infrastructure for information and communications technology (ICT). The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) will be mandated to identify locations for the construction of telecommunications towers, giving priority to missionary areas which remain unconnected, unserved, or underserved by Public Telecommunication Entities (PTEs). PTEs will have two years to complete the building of the targeted number of towers when the proposed measure takes effect. Under the proposed measure, learners shall receive subsidized data plans if their parents are listed as beneficiaries under the "Listahanan" of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Panukalang batas na magbibigay ng laptop sa public school learners inihain ni Gatchalian Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na layong magbigay ng laptop sa lahat ng mga mag-aaral sa pampublikong paaralan. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 474 o ang One Learner, One Laptop Act upang tiyakin na makakatanggap ang mga mag-aaral ng dekalidad na digital education at distance learning sa lahat ng pagkakataong kinakailangan ito. Aniya, nahirapan ang mga mag-aaral noong kasagsagan ng pandemya sa COVID-19 dahil sa kawalan ng mga gadgets at kawalan ng maayos na internet noong unang isagawa ang distance learning sa mga paaralan. "Ang layunin ng panukalang batas na ito ay tiyaking lahat ng mga mag-aaral ay maipagpapatuloy ang kanilang edukasyon sa gitna ng kalamidad at sakunang makakaantala sa mga face-to-face classes," ani Gatchalian. "Bagama't nakatakda nang bumalik ang ating mga mag-aaral sa kanilang mga paaralan, kakailanganin pa rin ang mga laptop o gadgets para sa kanilang mga gawain sa paaralan," dagdag ng senador. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, maghahain at magpapatupad ang Kalihim ng Edukasyon, sa tulong ng Bureau of Learning Resources, ng mga polisiya at pamantayan sa pagpapamahagi ng isang laptop kada isang mag-aaral ng pampublikong paaralan. "Nakita natin nitong panahon ng pandemya ang napakahalagang papel ng internet at mga gadgets para sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon. Kaya naman upang matiyak nating tuloy ang edukasyon kahit sa panahon ng krisis, isinusulong natin na mabigyan ng laptop at maayos na internet ang ating mga mag-aaral," pahayag ni Gatchalian. Sa ilalim din ng panukalang batas, mandato ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na paigtingin ang paglalagay at paglulunsad ng libreng pampublikong wi-fi sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan. Ito ay ayon sa Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (Republic Act No. 10929) upang matiyak ang maayos na internet connection para sa digital at distance learning. Paiigtingin din ng DICT ang pagpapatayo sa pambansang imprastraktura para sa information and communications technology (ICT). Mandato naman ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ang pagtukoy sa mga lugar na patatayuan ng telecommunication towers, kung saan bibigyang prayoridad ang mga missionary areas na itinuturing na unconnected, unserved, o undeserved ng mga Public Telecommunication Entities (PTEs). Sa ilalim din ng panukalang batas, ang mga mag-aaral ay makakatanggap ng data plans mula sa pamahalaan kung ang kanilang mga magulang ay nakalista sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).