PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 6, 2022 Jinggoy wants fixed salaries for bus drivers; social welfare services benefits for PUV drivers SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a bill that will shield bus drivers and conductors from impact of the rising fuel prices and a measure ensuring social welfare services benefits and other livelihood assistance for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers. Estrada has sought to legislate the regulation of the compensation of public utility bus (PUB) drivers and conductors by requiring the operators to grant fixed salaries as well as fixed working hours. "A simple computation will show that drivers currently earning P900 a day and working more than 12 hours a day for three days a week will receive almost the same income based on the minimum wage for those working eight hours a day for six days. The difference is that under this proposed legislation, drivers will get enough rest while operators will spend almost the same amount for salaries," the senator said in filing Senate Bill No. 48 or the proposed Bus Drivers and Conductors Compensation Act. "With the assurance of fixed salaries on a regular basis, PUB drivers and conductors will no longer be pressured or be forced to work beyond humane working hours. Serious accidents and traffic problems involving those buses will also be significantly lessened," Estrada added. The lawmaker stipulated in his bill that PUB drivers shall not be made by their operators to drive more than eight hours straight and that there should be a two-shift system and at least one-hour rest per working day. Also, the monthly salary of PUB drivers and conductors shall not be less than the minimum wage fixed by law and shall be paid in cash at least once every two weeks, Estrada said, adding that benefits and incentives provided in the Labor Code and related laws shall also be accorded to drivers and conductors. To raise the standard of living of drivers and their families, Estrada proposed to have PUV drivers be covered in the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth), Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG and Employees Compensation Commission (ECC). Livelihood and credit assistance will also be available to help augment their family income. In his Senate Bill No. 289 or the proposed Comprehensive Assistance Program for Public Utility Vehicles Drivers Act, the PUV operators are mandated to pay the equivalent amount of the monthly contribution paid for by the PUV drivers in the said social welfare services. The Land Transportation Office' (LTO) Office of the Transport Cooperative (OTC), in coordination with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) and other concerned agencies shall be tasked to formulate and implement a comprehensive livelihood and credit assistance program for all PUV drivers to improve their socio-economic condition. "The transport sector, particularly the PUVs, continues to be one of the most neglected sectors in the country. Most of them earn on a commission basis while others are on a 'boundary' scheme which only aggravates their poor working conditions," Estrada said. "Kung may mga benepisyong makukuha nila sa SSS, Pag-IBIG at iba pa, may maaasahan sila pati na rin ang pamilya nila na maaaring tumugon sa mga gastusin nila," Estrada said. Mungkahi ni Jinggoy: Fixed salary para sa bus drivers; social welfare benefits sa PUV drivers IPINANUKALA ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagsasabatas ng mga hakbang na magbibigay proteksyon sa mga tsuper at konduktor ng bus sa epekto ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis at nagtitiyak sa mga benepisyong social welfare services at iba tulong pangkabuhayan para sa mga driver ng public utility vehicle (PUV). Nais ni Estrada na maging ganap na batas ang pagkakaroon ng regulasyon sa kompensasyon ng mga tsuper at konduktor ng public utility bus (PUB) sa pamamagitan ng pag-atas sa mga operator ng pagpapatupad ng fixed salary at fixed working hours. "Lumalabas sa simpleng computation na ang mga tsuper na kasalukuyang kumikita ng P900 at nagtatrabaho ng higit 12 oras kada araw sa loob ng tatlong araw sa isang linggo ay tatanggap ng halos parehong kita sa mga may minimum na sahod ngunit nagtatrabaho ng walong oras sa loob ng anim na araw. Ang pagkakaiba nito sa kasalukuyan, ang mga tsuper ay makakakuha ng sapat na pahinga sa ilalim ng panukalang batas na ito samantalang pareho pa rin naman ang magiging gastusin ng mga operator pagdating sa pagpapasweldo sa kanila," sabi ng senador sa kanyang inihaing Senate Bill No. 48 o ang panukalang Bus Drivers and Conductors Compensation Act. "Sa pagtitiyak ng regular na matatanggap na fixed salary, hindi na mapipilitan ang mga tsuper at kundoktor ng PUB na magtrabaho ng sobra-sobrang oras. Mababawasan rin ang mga aksidente at problema sa trapiko na kadalasan ay kinasasangkutan ng mga pampublikong bus," dagdag ni Estrada. Itinakda rin ng mambabatas sa kanyang panukala na hindi dapat obligahin ng mga operator ang mga tsuper ng PUB na magmaneho ng higit walang oras nang diretso at dapat ay magkaroon rin ng dalawang shift system. Hindi rin dapat bababa sa isang oras ang kanilang pahinga sa bawat araw ng trabaho. Ang buwanang sweldo ng mga PUB driver at konduktor ay hindi dapat mas mababa sa minimum na sahod na itinakda ng batas at ito'y dapat bayaran ng cash dalawang beses sa isang buwan, ani Estrada. Sinabi rin niya na ang mga benepisyo at insentibo na nasa ilalim ng Labor Code at iba pang umiiral na batas ay dapat ring ibigay sa mga tsuper at konduktor. Upang maiangat naman ang antas ng pamumuhay ng mga tsuper ng mga PUV, pati na ng kanilang pamilya, iminungkahi ni Estrada na masakop sila sa Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth), Home Development Mutual Fund o Pag-IBIG at Employees Compensation Commission (ECC). Bukod pa dito, nais din niya na magkaroon ng livelihood at credit assistance para madagdagan ang kita ng kanilang pamilya. Sa kanyang Senate Bill No. 289 o ang panukalang Comprehensive Assistance Program for Public Utility Vehicles Drivers Act, ang mga PUV operator ay inaatasan na magbayad ng katumbas na halaga ng buwanang kontribusyon na binabayaran ng mga tsuper ng PUV sa nasabing social welfare services. Ang Office of the Transport Cooperative (OTC) ng Land Transportation Office (LTO), sa pakikipagugnayan sa Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) at iba pang may kaugnayang ahensya ay dapat na atasan na bumalangkas at magpatupad ng isang komprehensibong programa para sa livelihood at credit assistance program sa mga tsuper ng PUV upang mapabuti ang kanilang pamumuhay. "Ang transport sector, lalo na ang mga PUV, ay isa sa patuloy na hindi nabibigyan pansin na sektor sa bansa. Karamihan sa kanila ay kumikita lamang ng komisyon samantalang ang iba naman ay nasa 'boundary scheme' na lalo lamang nagpapalala sa kanilang mahirap na kondisyon sa trabaho," sabi ni Estrada. "Kung may mga benepisyong makukuha nila sa SSS, Pag-IBIG at iba pa, may maaasahan sila pati na rin ang pamilya nila na maaaring tumugon sa mga gastusin nila," ani Estrada.