PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 7, 2022 Dela Rosa welcomes RA 11926, the stronger anti-indiscriminate firing of guns law SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa welcomes the passage of Republic Act 11926, the stronger anti-indiscriminate firing measure imposing higher penalties for indiscriminate firing, as he believes it will discourage civilians, policemen, and military personnel from firing guns wilfully and indiscriminately. RA 11926, authored and sponsored in the Senate by Dela Rosa, entitled "An Act Penalizing Wilful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms, Amending for the Purpose Act No. 3815, As Amended, Otherwise Known as the Revised Penal Code," recently lapsed into law. "Mahalaga po ito dahil through this law, 'no, ay madi-discourage natin ang mga kababayan natin na walang habas magpapaputok ng kanilang mga baril during Christmas at tsaka New Year at saka mga ibang selebrasyon. Ina-amend lang natin 'yung Revised Penal Code, 'yung kanyang penalty, 'no, ang penalty nito ay tinataasan natin ng one degree higher," Dela Rosa said in an interview on Friday. RA 11926 provides: "Any person who shall wilfully and indiscriminately discharge any firearm or other device that may not have been designed as firearm but can be functionally used as a firearm, shall suffer the penalty of arresto mayor in its maximum period, unless the facts of the case can be held to constitute any other offense for which a higher penalty is prescribed." "Kung ang lumabag sa batas na ito ay mga miyembro ng militar o alagad ng batas na otorisadong tumangan ng baril ay pagkakakulong naman ng hindi hihigit sa anim na taon ang maaring maging kaparusahan kung mapapatunayang gumamit sila ng baril labas ng serbisyo," Dela Rosa also posted on his official Facebook page. In addition to the penalties, any firearm license or permit issued in favor of the offender shall be summarily canceled, and the offender shall be perpetually disqualified from being granted any firearm license or permit. Dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police and gun enthusiast, said RA 11926 is necessary since its primary objective is to promote and preserve public safety. "Opo, kailangan talaga dahil public safety ito, eh. Alam mo ang pulis, hirap na hirap every Christmas at saka New Year sa pagbabantay against indiscriminate firing, 'no? Hindi na nga sila nagpa-Pasko, hindi na nagnu-New Year sa kanilang pamamahay. Talagang umiikot 'yan sila during those days," Dela Rosa said. "So, tulungan natin sila...dito tayo ngayon sa more on proactive or preventive aspect pagdating sa indiscriminate firing, para ma-discourage talaga sila na magpaputok ng baril ay pinapataasan natin 'yung penalty," the Mindanaoan Senator continued. The former top cop also emphasized that any uniformed personnel who will be guilty of wilful and indiscriminate discharge of firearms will be relieved from service. "Dagdagan ko pa... 'yung sa mga kaso naman ng mga uniformed personnel, sigurado silang matatanggal sa serbisyo kapag sila'y gumawa ng indiscriminate firing. At dito naman sa mga sibilyan, for life na silang maba-ban sa paghawak ng baril. Hindi na sila...maisyuhan ng license ng firearm at tsaka 'yung permit to carry firearms outside of residence kapag sila ay nakonbikto (convicted) sa kasong ito," Dela Rosa said.