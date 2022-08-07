PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 7, 2022 Robin's Bill to Grant Civil Service Eligibility to 'Casual' Govt Employees At long last, casual or contractual employees who have rendered at least five years in the government service will have a chance to become regular employees and avail of the corresponding benefits at work - if a bill filed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is passed into law. Padilla filed Senate Bill 234, granting civil service eligibility under certain conditions to government employees appointed under casual or contractual service in the career service. "It is high time that we grant eligibility to our committed casual or contractual employees of the government in order to open opportunities for higher salaried positions, boost their morale and keep them motivated, and enhance their productivity to the benefit of the public," Padilla said in his bill. "For the longest time, the government has gained notoriety for denying its employees opportunities to be regularized," he added. Citing data from the Civil Service Commission, he noted some 660,390 out of 2.4 million government employees in 2017 (27%) were under "job order" or "contract of service" status. "Most of our casual or contractual government employees cannot seek regular employment because they are not civil service eligible," Padilla lamented. On the other hand, Padilla said there have been special laws, regulations and orders authorizing the CSC to grant eligibility to "qualified individuals" including Bar/Board eligibility, Barangay Health Worker Eligibility, Barangay Nutrition, Scholar Eligibility, Barangay Official Eligibility, Electronic Data Processing Specialist Eligibility, Foreign School Honor Graduate Eligibility, Honor Graduate Eligibility, Sanggunian Member Eligibility, Scientific and Technological Specialist Eligibility, Skills Eligibility Category II, and Veteran Preference Rating. Covered by the bill are casual or contractual employees occupying first level career civil service positions in the clerical, trades and custodial service involving non-professional or sub-professional work in a non-supervisory or supervisory capacity. Government employees who will qualify should meet conditions including a certificate of no pending administrative case; and should not have been convicted by final judgment of an offense or crime involving "moral turpitude, disgraceful o immoral conduct, dishonesty, examination irregularity, drunkenness or addiction to drugs." They should also not have been dishonorably discharged from the military service or dismissed for cause from any civilian position in the government. Robin, Isinulong ang Civil Service Eligibility Para sa mga 'Casual' Sa wakas, magkakaroon na ng pagkakataon ang mga "casual" o "contractual" na emplyeadong matagal nang naninilbihan sa gobyerno na maging regular - na may karapatan sa mga karampatang benepisyo. Ito ang nilalaman ng Senate Bill 234 ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na nagbibigay ng civil service eligibility sa mga casual at contractual na nakaabot ng di bababa sa limang taon sa serbisyo. "It is high time that we grant eligibility to our committed casual or contractual employees of the government in order to open opportunities for higher salaried positions, boost their morale and keep them motivated, and enhance their productivity to the benefit of the public," ani Padilla. "For the longest time, the government has gained notoriety for denying its employees opportunities to be regularized," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, tinaya ng Civil Service Commission na 660,390 sa 2.4 milyong empleyado sa gobyerno noong 2017 (27%) ang "job order" o "contract of service" ang status. Karamihan ay hindi ma-regular dahil hindi sila civil service eligible. "Most of our casual or contractual government employees cannot seek regular employment because they are not civil service eligible," ayon sa mambabatas. Dagdag ni Padilla, may ibang mga special laws, regulations at orders na nagbibigay ng eligibility sa mga "qualified individuals" tulad ng Bar/Board eligibility, Barangay Health Worker Eligibility, Barangay Nutrition, Scholar Eligibility, Barangay Official Eligibility, Electronic Data Processing Specialist Eligibility, Foreign School Honor Graduate Eligibility, Honor Graduate Eligibility, Sanggunian Member Eligibility, Scientific and Technological Specialist Eligibility, Skills Eligibility Category II, at Veteran Preference Rating. Sakop ng panukalang batas ni Padilla ang mga casual o contractual na empleyadong nakasilbi sa gobyerno ng hindi bababa sa limang taon, at nasa first level career civil service positions sa clerical, trades at custodial service. Dapat walang pending administrative case at hindi na-convict sa krimeng may kinalaman sa "moral turpitude, disgraceful o immoral conduct, dishonesty, examination irregularity, drunkenness or addiction to drugs." Hindi rin dapat dishonorably discharged sa military service o dismissed for cause sa anumang civilian position sa gobyerno ang naturang empleyado.