PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 8, 2022 Robin Bill Seeks to Establish Regional Penitentiaries To address the issue of congestion in the New Bilibid Prison and to make sure persons serving final judgment receive visits from their families, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill for the "regionalization" of penal farms. Padilla filed Senate Bill 235, seeking to set up penitentiary systems in at least 10 regions - Regions I, II, III, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XII at XIII. "Ultimately, this bill seeks to create additional regional penal institutions not only to address the severe congestion in the country's jails and prisons, but to also ensure the welfare of persons serving final judgment as they await their reintegration to society," he said in his bill. "While (congestion) remains a pressing issue, this representation wants to focus more on the impact of far incarceration of persons serving final judgment from their families," he added. Padilla noted there are only seven penitentiary institutions nationwide: the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City; Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City; Iwahig Penal Colony in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City; Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro; Leyte Regional Prison; and Davao Prison and Penal Farm. Due to the limited number of penitentiary institutions nationwide, Padilla lamented visits among families "become a mere privilege" due to the costs of transportation and accomodation. "Recognizing therefore the paramount role of the family in providing emotional, moral and psychosocial support to every person serving final judgment, this measure is being proposed to widen the opportunities of families and other support groups to pay a visit to their loved ones inside the penitentiaries," Padilla said. Under the bill, the penal farms to be established will have a "standard and uniform design" for the prison, reformation and administrative facilities. The bill mandates the Bureau of Corrections to create an infrastructure plan, coordinate the construction of the regional penitentiaries, and carry out the decentralization and transfer of prisoners to the regional penal farms. Robin, Isinulong ang Regionalization ng Bilibid Para matugunan ang problema ng siksikan at para matiyak na mabisita ang mga bilanggo ng mga mahal nila sa buhay, isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang "regionalization" ng New Bilibid Prison at ibang penal farms sa bansa. Sa Senate Bill 235, iminungkahi ni Padilla ang pagtayo ng penitentiary system sa 10 rehiyon - sa Regions I, II, III, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XII at XIII. "Ultimately, this bill seeks to create additional regional penal institutions not only to address the severe congestion in the country's jails and prisons, but to also ensure the welfare of persons serving final judgment as they await their reintegration to society," aniya. "While (congestion) remains a pressing issue, this representation wants to focus more on the impact of far incarceration of persons serving final judgment from their families," dagdag ng mambabatas. Ayon kay Padilla, pito lang ang penitentiary institutions sa bansa sa kasalukuyan - ang New Bilibid Prison sa Muntinlupa City; Correctional Institution for Women sa Mandaluyong City; Iwahig Penal Colony sa Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm sa Zamboanga City; Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm sa Occidental Mindoro; Leyte Regional Prison; at Davao Prison and Penal Farm. Dahil iilan lang ang penitentiary institutions sa bansa, nahihirapan ang pamilya ng mga bilanggo na bumisita dahil kailangan nilang gumastos para sa pagbiyahe. "Recognizing therefore the paramount role of the family in providing emotional, moral and psychosocial support to every person serving final judgment, this measure is being proposed to widen the opportunities of families and other support groups to pay a visit to their loved ones inside the penitentiaries," ani Padilla. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang lahat na itatayong penal farm ay may "standard and uniform design" para sa kulungan at pati reformation at administrative facilities. Inaatasan ang Bureau of Corrections na lumikha ng infrastructure plan, i-coordinate ang pagtayo ng mga regional penitentiaries, at ipatupad ang decentralization at transfer ng mga bilanggo sa mga regional penal farms.