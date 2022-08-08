Awestruck appoints Jason Cammorata as new Chief Operating Officer
Destination marketing agency Awestruck positions itself for expansion with agency executive Jason CammorataBETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awestruck, a successful marketing and technology company specializing in all-inclusive advertising for travel, tourism, hospitality, and entertainment, has recently appointed industry expert Jason Cammorata as Chief Operating Officer.
Using leading industry practices, robust relationship management, and talent-focused strategies, Cammorata will elevate the company to its next stage of growth as COO.
"Jason's success in leading high-growth creative and technology teams, along with his powerful relationship-building skills, made him an exciting fit for the role," explains Awestruck Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Dave Marcy.
Cammorata joins Awestruck after seven years at Stagwell Global (formally MDC Partners), a public company of over 12,000 employees. There, he fulfilled several roles, including SVP, Head of Global Operations, and MDC's interim COO. At MDC, Cammorata and his team played a vital role in the company's transformation amid a large merger and significant rebrand.
"Jason's technology-forward experience is very exciting for the agency. His background makes him the ideal professional to continue modernizing and strengthening Awestruck's best-in-class systems and development capabilities," says Awerstruck's Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Nat Collins.
While at Stagwell, Cammorata collaborated with all 80 of the company's various affiliates, including creative powerhouses 72andSunny, Anomaly, and Forsman & Bodenfors. He also worked with Stagwell's central media arm, Assembly, as well as developing marketing technologies, data companies, and products.
"Because of our success at Awestruck, we needed a strong operational leader with a deep understanding of talent, workflow, and strategy development to continue supporting our growth. Cammorata has direct experiences and successes in these areas, and I'm confident that as we continue to scale, he will uphold and strengthen our core principles," says Awestruck's Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Ryan Sprance.
Before MDC and Stagwell Global, Cammorata spent a few years at Publicis Groupe, a Paris-based marketing holding company, where he was hired after their $540m acquisition of the creative agency LBi, the company where Cammorata got his start in advertising.
"I spent the first ten years of my career in the travel and entertainment industry. It feels awesome now to return to my roots," says Cammorata. "I cannot wait to leverage Awestruck's exciting momentum to provide the industry's highest levels of service and value to our clients. I've been very impressed with the Awestruck team. Not only are they industry experts who care deeply about their clients' business results, but most importantly, they are kind and fun to work with. I'm so excited to lead this team."
About Awestruck
Awestruck is a destination marketing and technology company dedicated to all-inclusive advertising for travel, tourism, hospitality, and entertainment. Awestruck is built on three core principles: Fanatical Client Engagement, Unyielding Innovation, and Jaw-Dropping Expertise. To learn more about Awestruck, please visit www.awestruck.agency.
