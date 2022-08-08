From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Saturday, August 6, 2022, shortly before 1:00 pm, the Mexico Police Department responded to a home at 32 Intervale Avenue in Mexico after a 911 call was received indicating there had been a shooting in the home. Officers from Mexico and Rumford PD as well as two ambulances from Med-Care Ambulance arrived to find 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor of Mexico deceased. Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were called in to assist in the investigation and worked throughout the night and throughout the day Sunday gathering statements and evidence.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, 52-year-old Thomas Tellier of Mexico was arrested for the shooting death of his stepson Nicholas Trynor in their Intervale Avenue home in Mexico. Tellier was arrested in Mexico and was transported to the Oxford County Jail on the charge of Murder. Tellier will be arraigned later this week in Oxford County Superior Court.

