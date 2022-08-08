RE: Traffic alert – Machia Rd Sheldon
Machia road is now open to one lane while Green Mountain Power finishes their work and is expected to reopen to both lanes shortly.
Machia Road in Sheldon is blocked in the area of house number 865 due to a crash with lines down. Responders are on scene.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.