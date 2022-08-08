Berks County: Lane Restrictions on US 422 for Road Work

​

County: Berks

Municipality: Amity Twp.

Road name: US 422

Between: PA 662 and Exeter Township Line

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for paving work. Please use caution.

Westbound 08/07 - 08/10;

Eastbound 08/10-08/12.

Start date: 8/7/22

Est completion date: 8/12/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:

