Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Third and Fifth Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Third and Fifth Districts.
Third District:
- On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 200 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22112626
- On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the unit block of N Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22112568
Fifth District:
- On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 5:11 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took money and attempted to flee the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 22112537
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, 21-year-old Kotchoni Allola, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.